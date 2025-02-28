This Website Lets You Buy Confiscated TSA Items

If you're someone who flies often, you know the terror of getting in line for airport security and wondering if there's something in your carry-on that you forgot. Most of the time there's nothing to worry about — but once in a while, there is, and in those cases, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) steps in. But did you know that some of the items that never make it past security are then available for sale?

TSA screens between 1.6 and 2.6 million passengers a day at each travel checkpoint, so that's a lot of scanning, carry-on luggage, and items that TSA won't let past security. Getting stopped by the TSA doesn't usually mean you can't continue on your flight — it just means you may lose whatever was in your luggage that shouldn't have been there.

TSA exists to keep people safe, so all of the items prone to be disallowed provide some type of security risk. Most commonly these are every item like liquids and aerosols over the TSA limits, nail clippers, scissors, pocket knives, different types of batteries, and multitools. And while not all of them are up for grabs, some of them very well might be. Below, we'll explore what TSA does and doesn't let through security and what kind of items appear for sale on its website.

