Are AirTags Allowed In Carry-On Luggage? What The TSA Rules Say
Apple's AirTag is a compact, convenient tool designed to help users track personal belongings such as keys, wallets, phones, and even vehicles. For frequent travelers, attaching an AirTag to carry-on luggage can offer peace of mind, ensuring they can easily locate their bag within the airport or recover it if accidentally misplaced. Since its release in April 2021, this simple tracking solution has become increasingly popular among those looking to safeguard their belongings, especially during travel.
However, before packing an AirTag in your carry-on, it's important to consider regulations set by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The TSA enforces strict guidelines regarding batteries on flights, primarily due to safety concerns surrounding lithium batteries. Improper use or storage of lithium batteries can lead to fires, overheating, or even explosions, as outlined in the New York City government's fire safety guide. Given these risks, many travelers wonder if AirTags, which contain lithium batteries, are permitted on board.
Apple's AirTag operates using a user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, which relies on lithium to store and release energy. According to Apple's 2021 testing, the battery can last up to a year with normal use. Although the AirTag does contain lithium, the specific type and quantity of the battery are crucial factors in determining whether it's allowed in carry-on luggage before a flight. Understanding how the TSA and related authorities regulate such devices can clarify this issue and help you decide if you can put an AirTag in your carry-on the next time you fly.
What the TSA and FAA say about lithium ion batteries
The TSA and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) maintain consistent guidelines concerning lithium batteries on flights. According to the TSA, lithium batteries with a capacity of 100 watt-hours (Wh) or less are permitted in carry-on luggage. For non-rechargeable batteries, the limit is 2 grams of lithium per battery, while rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are restricted to 100 Wh per battery. These regulations apply to both electronic devices containing batteries and spare batteries carried by passengers.
Similarly, the FAA aligns with these restrictions but adds that passengers may carry up to two spare, larger lithium-ion batteries (101-160 Wh) or lithium metal batteries (2-8 grams) with airline approval. These size limits typically cover extended-life laptop batteries and larger batteries used for professional audio/visual equipment. While there is no limit on the number of standard-sized batteries a passenger can carry on a flight, batteries intended for resale or distribution are strictly prohibited. Consequences of prohibited items on a flight may include monetary fines and confiscation by TSA officials. Additionally, passengers are limited to two spare larger batteries per person.
Given the AirTag's specifications, it comfortably falls within the TSA and FAA guidelines. The CR2032 coin cell battery inside the AirTag delivers only 2.35 Wh of power and contains a mere 0.109 grams of lithium, well below the permissible limits. According to FAA directives, devices with such minimal battery capacity should be carried in hand luggage. However, under the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Regulations (49 CFR, Sec. 175.10), the TSA also permits location trackers like AirTags to be placed in checked baggage stored in cargo during flights.