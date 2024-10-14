5 Amazon Gadgets To Consider For Hunting Season
With hunting season well underway in several states, depending on the animal and the weapon, it's important to have the right gear to stay safe in the wilderness, as well as various things to make your time outdoors easier. You don't want cold hands and feet while sitting in your tree stand or be unable to see which way your target is walking from a distance. Instead, invest in products that will work with you and turn your hunting season into a success story.
Whether you're hunting duck with your shotgun or looking for Thanksgiving dinner with an archery set, many gadgets on the market can help make the hunt more exciting and rewarding by the day's end. Based on high ratings and reviews from satisfied users, here are five Amazon gadgets you may want to try out this hunting season. A more thorough explanation of our methodology will be at the end of this article.
2800 Lumen Hunting Flashlight
There are many rechargeable flashlights on the market, but when it comes to hunting, you're going to want one with a red or green night vision light, so you do not disturb wildlife but can still track them in the dark. Additionally, using these colored lights won't disrupt your night vision — a white light will force you to have to readjust to the dark.
Priced at $161, the Fenix 2800 Lumen Hunting Flashlight comes with a detachable red and green filter. It's also conveniently rechargeable using USB-C. Furthermore, it is IP68 waterproof and has a one-meter impact resistance, so it's quite durable for avid outdoor use.
This flashlight comes with a 4.5 out of five star rating — though only from 15 ratings at the moment. However, according to Field and Stream, an outdoor gear merchant and honest review company, it is considered the best red and green flashlight after reviewing many lights for the category. They were impressed with the range of the light, and the 2800 lumens were nearly blinding — the extreme brightness is worth it once paired with the red or green filter. The only negative they found was that it is a bit heavy/bulky (11.5 ounces), but the large circumference of the light's head allows you to see more width. The size may make the light less desirable if you're backpacking.
AI Hand Warmers
Though you could opt to purchase heated gloves, there is value in investing in hand warmers instead. They can be placed inside pockets to be a warm haven for your bare hands between potential shots or placed inside gloves, boots, or in the sleeves of your jacket — it's definitely not a one type of use gadget. For $26 on Amazon, the AI Hand Warmers come with a 4.7 out of five star rating from over 2,300 consumers. Many are happy with the runtime, which can last anywhere between 8.5 to 20 hours, depending on the heating level. They also love the size and weight because they fit perfectly in pockets without weighing you down. For reference, they are 1.84 inches x 3.46 inches x 0.79 inches in size and weigh 0.15 pounds.
Furthermore, these hand warmers are rechargeable, so if you do run out of juice while out in the woods, you can use a portable power bank to charge them back up. They also come with three levels of warmth that range from 95 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. One downside of these hand warmers is that they do not produce heat on both sides — though if you have one in a pocket, you can place your hand between the warmed fabric and the heater itself.
Cellular Trail Camera
Having a second set of eyes in the woods is always a nice advantage, but you're going to want something quiet and concealed to give you data. With a 4.3 score, the Meidase Cellular Trail Camera for $150 is one of the many trail camera options available. This camera sends low-resolution (referred to as "Lite") clips to save bandwidth — though, you can request HD videos instead. The photo quality ranges from 32MP to 4MP, and the video quality is either 1296p or 1080p, depending on your preferences.
It also has night vision up to 100 feet using 940nm no-glow infrared technology. It comes with a free SIM card that doesn't require any pre-activation, but it doesn't come with an SD card or batteries. A disadvantage of this gadget is that it doesn't necessarily work as a live or real-time camera. However, the images and videos it captures get sent directly to your phone. You'll know within moments that there is an animal in range, giving you an edge.
This trail camera uses 4G LTE cellular service through either AT&T or T-Mobile, so there is a data plan that comes with the trail camera. It costs $7 per month for the basic plan, which covers 500 photos or 5,000 seconds of Lite videos. The standard plan is $10 per month and includes 1,500 photos or 15,000 seconds of Lite videos. The premium plan is $15 per month and gives you unlimited photos and videos. You can opt for an annual or monthly subscription, depending on your needs.
Digital Infrared Night Vision Goggles
Daylight Saving Time is ending soon (November 3rd), so you're going to need an easy way to get to your hunting location safely and see what prey is lurking around in the dark. Instead of shining flashlights, definitely not ideal for when you're trying to stay hidden, try using a pair of night vision goggles. The JStoon Digital Infrared Night Vision Goggles, which retail for $230, are one affordable option on Amazon that still has a high rating. It comes with a 4.2 out of five star reviews from over 3,500 users.
These goggles have a 1,312-foot range in fully dark conditions and seven levels of 850nm infrared illumination to adjust the visibility on the 3-inch 4K viewing screen. However, they can also be used during the day as standard binoculars. You can take 36M images and 4K videos with it as well — it comes with a 32GB memory card to store the footage. A drawback to these night vision goggles is that they do require six AA batteries to use and will last approximately six hours.
That said, according to user reviews, many are satisfied with the gadget's results, especially for the price. One commenter stated that they were able to watch deer from 60 to 70 yards away with no problem. The camera setup takes incredibly clear images during the day — however, at night, the closer to the subject, the better the image will turn out. Above all, they are incredibly durable and water-resistant, which is perfect for long-term outdoor use.
Hunting Attractant Scent Blender
Several different forms of hunting gear are designed to help you stay hidden, but no amount of camouflage clothing and blinds can hide your scent, unless you pick up a Scent Blender, which lets you create scents specific to your location. It has a list price of $110 and comes with a 4.6 out of five review score. Many users said that it blends natural material well. One user stated that he had been tracking one eight-point buck for a while, and after being able to mask his scent, got the deer after one use of the scent blender.
It's simple to use as well. Just gather local plant material like trees, bushes, acorns, and other natural substances from your hunting location and add water. There is a built-in blade system that will blend everything together and then use the spray feature to cover your gear and self with the natural scent.
This rechargeable gadget comes with a filtration system to help not clog up the spray bottle with any leftover debris. The spray head has a fine mist to 20-foot adjustment. One negative you may want to consider is the noise level, since it is a blender. The company doesn't give a decibel rating, but many reviews state that it isn't very loud. However, considering animals have great hearing abilities, they may still make out the blender's sound. Consider using this gadget in your car before you trek out, or at least away from your final scoping spot.
How we selected these hunting season gadgets
Each of these Amazon products was selected based on their usefulness for hunting season; though, some of them can also be used as camping or hiking gadgets. These devices all have high ratings and positive written reviews from avid seasonal hunters and other daily-use consumers. Each hunting gadget has at least 4.2 out of five star ratings and is considered relatively affordable, being under the price of $230.
Furthermore, we thoroughly read through the negative reviews to make sure there were no exceptionally unfavorable aspects about the gadgets outside of people's opinions and standard technological mishaps. We also made sure these gadgets came with Amazon's free return policy in case there was an issue — however, some may also come with manufacturer warranties, so many sure to read through user manuals and any other paperwork that comes with the gadgets for further product information.