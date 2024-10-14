5 Amazon Gadgets To Consider For Hunting Season

There are many rechargeable flashlights on the market, but when it comes to hunting, you're going to want one with a red or green night vision light, so you do not disturb wildlife but can still track them in the dark. Additionally, using these colored lights won't disrupt your night vision — a white light will force you to have to readjust to the dark.

Advertisement

Priced at $161, the Fenix 2800 Lumen Hunting Flashlight comes with a detachable red and green filter. It's also conveniently rechargeable using USB-C. Furthermore, it is IP68 waterproof and has a one-meter impact resistance, so it's quite durable for avid outdoor use.

This flashlight comes with a 4.5 out of five star rating — though only from 15 ratings at the moment. However, according to Field and Stream, an outdoor gear merchant and honest review company, it is considered the best red and green flashlight after reviewing many lights for the category. They were impressed with the range of the light, and the 2800 lumens were nearly blinding — the extreme brightness is worth it once paired with the red or green filter. The only negative they found was that it is a bit heavy/bulky (11.5 ounces), but the large circumference of the light's head allows you to see more width. The size may make the light less desirable if you're backpacking.

Advertisement