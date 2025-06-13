You Can't Bring Anything You Want On A Private Jet And Here's Why

Those traveling by private jet still have to engage in security checks before boarding, it just takes way less time. That doesn't mean that those flying privately are absolutely free to bring along anything they wish. From musicians to sports stars and their distinguished guests, there are some things that even the wealthiest and most powerful of us are typically forbidden from bringing on a private jet.

Advertisement

One of the biggest and most crucial categories of banned item, whether on a private or a commercial flight, is explosives. From the likes of fireworks and beyond, these typically cannot be brought along, due to the enormous potential danger posed to all on board. The same is true of certain other extremely hazardous categories of item. Flammable objects can be banned by carriers (GlobeAir specifies firelighters and petrol as two self-explanatory examples), as can disorientating substances such as pepper spray. There is also a blanket ban on marijuana on any flight due to federal laws.

In another instance, Alpha Jet declares itself "a 'Will Not Carry' operator [...] we have strict HazMat [sic] guidelines on what we can and cannot bring on our aircraft," demonstrating that individual operator guidelines are a huge factor too. Universal Weather & Aviation Inc. notes that travelers must alert providers about the goods they're carrying or stowing and, crucially, be well aware of the permissions needed, and specific rules enforced at the associated destinations and by their customs authorities.

Advertisement

Just as private flyers still require passports where applicable, then, they also have to comply with a lot of the rules that govern commercial flights. This is primarily for safety reasons, as with some of the hazardous items above, but also because there are international rules that may mean something legal in one country isn't legal in another.