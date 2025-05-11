Do You Need A Passport To Fly Via Private Jet?

For the uninitiated, there seems to be a cloak of secrecy surrounding private jet travel. These flights take off from FBOs, terminals within an airport that are separate from commercial terminals, where flyers enjoy expedited check-ins, private lounges, and discreet boarding areas. All of this is enough to make one think that different rules apply to private jet travel. While it's true that some things do work differently when you fly on a private jet, some things stay the same, including the requirement that you bring proper travel documentation with you. That means, if you're flying internationally, traveling with your passport is a non-negotiable requirement.

Depending on your destination, you may need a visa as well, so it's best to check the entry requirements of your destination country before leaving home. Along with the passport requirement for international travel, many countries have additional rules travelers must follow. For example, in many countries, your passport must be valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates and have one or more blank pages available for stamps to avoid issues with border control.

If you're traveling with a pet, you may need a passport for them as well. This pet passport includes information about your pet's vaccination history and health. When you land in the destination country, you'll be required to present this information when you go through passport control and customs. If your private jet flight doesn't involve international travel, you should still make sure you have acceptable identification for domestic security requirements. As of May 7, 2025, domestic air travelers must present a REAL ID-compliant form of identification, such as a driver's license with the REAL ID star or a valid passport.

