Why Are Private Jet Airports Called FBOs?

Flying private introduces you to a whole new world of luxury, integrated into every step of your travel. Private jets fly higher than commercial airliners, offering more comfortable rides and less turbulence. Moreover, private jets offer a safer flying experience. And the luxury begins before you even set foot in the private jet.

Advertisement

Private jets have separate airport terminals, aka FBOs, which offer greater convenience than a regular airport terminal. While they vary in the services they offer, the better ones feature dedicated lounges, offer complimentary drinks and snacks, and might even offer pickup and drop-off services. The common thread is that FBOs make the boarding process much more laid-back and premium.

FBO, or fixed base operator, is primarily an American term, but it's now used worldwide to refer to private jet terminals. The technical-sounding jargon dates back to the post-World War I era and has an origin story worthy of its history. Let's find out why private jet airports are called FBOs, and the benefits of using one while flying private.

Advertisement