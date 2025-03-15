What Is TSA's Facial Recognition Technology And Can You Opt Out Of It?

The TSA currently claims to delete the ID credentials and the real-time images once a positive screening has been performed. However, it also states the TSA might store these images in "limited testing environments for evaluation." Security concerns over the handling of these images and the possibility of hacking the CAT-2 devices might raise eyebrows about using facial recognition technology. You are not alone in thinking so, as there have been attempts to limit the use of facial recognition for its privacy concerns in 2024.

The TSA allows passengers to opt out of facial screening and claims they won't be discriminated against even if they opt for manual screening. Moreover, the TSA claims passengers won't lose their place in the queue and should not face delays. To opt-out, simply ask the TSO for manual screening, and that should be it. That said, a similar free-to-opt-out policy existed for body scanners at U.S. airports previously, but the TSA can now force you to go through body scanners.

The decision to opt-out ultimately depends on which side of the story you want to believe. If you trust the narrative, opting in is just another way to make airports more bearable for yourself and others with shorter queues. Otherwise, you can opt-out and save yourself from possible privacy and security concerns.

