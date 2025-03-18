When Was Smoking Banned On Airplanes? (And Is It Still Allowed On Private Jets?)

Younger generations wouldn't know it by looking around, but there was a time when smoking cigarettes was so prevalent in the United States that you could be enjoying a delicious meal along with a side smoke whether you ordered it or not. Smoking was also common on commercial flights, but if you get on an airplane today, nobody is allowed to smoke. Smoking was banned on all U.S. flights in the year 2000, including any flight within the country's borders, as well as those coming to it.

The laws surrounding smoking in public places have gradually grown more restrictive as more research has become publicly available. Arizona began designating certain public buildings smoke-free in 1973. In that same year, the Civil Aeronautics Board requested all commercial flights separate smokers from non-smokers. By 1986, 41 states restricted where people could and could not smoke. However, the first ban on airlines wouldn't go into effect until 1988, and it was only on all domestic flights in the United States that didn't last longer than two hours. It was extended to flights that lasted six hours in 1990.

Airlines were free to enact more restrictions, which Delta did in '95, banning smoking on all of its flights worldwide. However, pilots were given some leeway and allowed to smoke during their flights because regulators were concerned about withdrawals and how that would affect the flight.

