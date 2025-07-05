12 Most Expensive Private Jets Owned By Pro Athletes
When you've made it to the top of your sport — really made it — the game doesn't end when the final whistle blows. At that level, the wins stop being measured just in trophies. It becomes about how you move — how you show up, how you protect your time, and how you stay ahead of everything off the field. For some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, that next level comes with wings, whether retired or still in the game.
Having a life that swings between continents — tournaments in one week, brand deals in the next — calls for more than just a first-class ticket. You will need something faster, quieter, and entirely yours. You might think jets are for egos, but they're built to keep pace with athletes' lives, and they still require a passport to work internationally. Plus, when you've got hundreds of millions in career earnings and a calendar that barely breathes, a $40 million jet won't look like a necessity rather than an indulgence.
Some of these jets are tailored like art, with monograms stitched into leather, logos etched into the fuselage, and signature colors sweeping the tail. Others stay understated, focused purely on performance and long-haul comfort. These are the most expensive private jets owned by pro athletes who take luxury to the skies.
Lionel Messi - $15 million
When you're one of the most decorated players in soccer history, flying commercial won't be on the itinerary. Messi, with a net worth close to $500 million and a career that has stretched from Barcelona to Paris and now Inter Miami — plus brand deals, family life, and football's endless fixtures — would need more than a boarding pass. That's why, back in 2018, he splurged on himself with a Gulfstream V for about $15 million.
Before this, Leo owned an Embraer Legacy 650 worth up to $35 million. But now, the V handles it all. Registered as LV-IRQ, it is run by charter company Flyzar, and yeah, it's exactly what you'd expect from an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. When it's not flying Leo and his family, it's either parked at Buenos Aires airport — racking up parking costs — or it is leased out to help offset expenses.
Built in 2004, the jet seats 16, has a kitchen, two bathrooms, and a layout that converts into eight beds. On the jet's body, his number 10 is painted on the tail, and the names of his wife and kids are engraved on the cabin steps.
Tom Brady - $20 million
Tom Brady may have hung up his cleats, but his lifestyle hasn't lost any momentum. With seven Super Bowl rings and a résumé that keeps his name in every G.O.A.T. debate, his post-NFL routine feels like a high-altitude extension of everything he stood for on the field. So when he picked up a Gulfstream G550 valued at around $20 million, it wasn't exactly surprising. Plus, he already had a taste of the private jet life, reportedly co-owning a $50 million aircraft with Gisele Bündchen.
Now, with that $375 million Fox Sports broadcasting gig keeping his schedule tight, the G550 fits right in. It comes with fold-flat beds, a full kitchen, a private lavatory, and enough space to turn long-haul flights into full-on downtime for 19 people. So whether he's heading to a studio shoot in L.A. or crossing the country for game-day coverage, the jet keeps him grinding with the same efficiency that defined his career.
Of course, all that comfort comes at a price. Annual operating costs hover between $1.66 and $2.59 million — but for Brady, that's a small ask. Plus, at age 47, Brady's not just flying for comfort again — he is now thinking business. As an early Wheels Up investor, he's betting on aviation itself.
Neymar Jr. - $26 million
Even the most expensive players in soccer know that fame doesn't sit still, and Neymar Jr. gets that better than most. With a career built on blockbuster contracts from Santos to Barcelona, Paris, Saudi Arabia, and now back to Santos, the Brazilian's travel needs go far beyond first class. That's where his Cessna Citation Sovereign steps in.
The Citation Sovereign was a smart play. Registered as PR-SMK, it seats up to 12 people, cruises at Mach 0.80, and covers about 3,200 nautical miles — perfect for his packed calendar of matches, endorsement deals, and, most importantly, family time. Valued at around $26 million, this midsize jet was copped back in 2016, not long after Neymar's earlier Embraer Legacy 450 was seized during a tax scandal, along with his yacht. Neymar also owns a Phenom 100 and keeps a Eurocopter EC130B4 in rotation.
Shaquille O'Neal - $27 million
Shaquille O'Neal has always lived large, so it makes sense if his private jet does too. O'Neal once laughed off the idea of owning one, citing sky-high costs. But eventually, he gave in and went big. Shaq now owns a Bombardier Challenger 650, a $27 million jet customized to suit both his lifestyle and his 7'1" frame. Comfort wasn't optional, so the cabin was tailored with extra legroom, custom seating, and a layout built for enough space. It seats 12, offers a 4,000-nautical-mile range, and comes with plush leather finishes, a full galley, and premium in-flight entertainment. It's more of a luxury loft than an aircraft.
Style matters, too, and Shaq went personal on this one. The exterior sports his "Dunkman" logo, a signature touch that leaves no doubt about who's on board. In 2024 alone, his jet — registered as N3250N — completed 84 flights and clocked 167 hours in the air, keeping pace with his packed schedule as an NBA analyst, entrepreneur, and also as DJ Diesel.
Of course, like Shaq mentioned earlier, operational costs don't come cheap. Annual operating costs run up to approximately $1.4 million for 200 hours per year — but with a net worth near $500 million, it's less of a splurge and more of a strategy.
Jack Nicklaus - $33 million
Next on this list is Jack Nicklaus. With 73 PGA Tour wins and 18 majors, the Golden Bear is widely regarded as the greatest golfer of all time. But what is maybe more impressive is how he kept that momentum off the course. At age 85, with a net worth north of $400 million and lifetime earnings over $1.15 billion, Nicklaus built something that outlasted trophies. And just like his swing back in the day, his schedule demanded that same precision, too.
He caught the private aviation bug back in the '60s thanks to Arnold Palmer. Then, he started learning how to fly himself in a Cessna 150, but red-green color blindness grounded his pilot dreams. That didn't stop him, though. After owning an Aero Commander, he upgraded to the GIIB, then a GIII, a GIV, and eventually a GV. But these days, he flies on his $33 million Gulfstream GIV-SP with tail number N1JN — nicknamed "Air Bear" — and 3,880 nautical miles of range.
For Nicklaus, flying private was never just about comfort — it was also about staying ahead, too. From business meetings to tournaments across continents to having his healthcare foundation's back, the jet gave him real reach. He once said it himself that the jet "paid for itself ten times over." So, whether it was getting his clubs to the right course or squeezing a packed schedule into days instead of weeks, that plane gave him something every legend needs more of — time.
Magic Johnson - $40 million
Widely known as the greatest point guard to ever play the game, Magic Johnson is a five-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, and a man who's turned his post-Lakers chapter into a billion-dollar empire. With a net worth north of $1.2 billion and a legacy that stretches far beyond basketball, Magic still moves differently.
This legend cruises in a $40 million Gulfstream III, registered as N32MJ with serial number 460. With a range of 3,650 nautical miles, it still handles business like a pro, even after four decades in the sky. He may not fly it as often these days, but this jet's far from just sitting pretty. Just ask his family — on Mother's Day, he fired it up and flew his family out to the Bahamas just because. The GIII's cabin might come from another era, but it still knows how to show up. There's space for 19, plush interiors, high-end touches, and a layout built for serious long-haul comfort.
Max Verstappen - $42 million
Max Verstappen has never been one to slow down — not on the track, not in life, and definitely not in the air. So when it was time to level up from his Falcon 900EX, he didn't hesitate at all. In 2022, he picked up a Dassault Falcon 8X — sleek, sharp, and built for someone who's won 64 Grand Prix, four world titles, and signed a $275 million contract. With his net worth now pushing $200 million, the upgrade made perfect sense.
Registered as PH-UTL, this jet is every bit Verstappen's style. It keeps the same paint job as his last ride — dark gray with orange racing stripes and his logo stamped proudly on the tail. But the jet is not just for show. The $42 million 8X is as dialed-in as Max himself. It flies nearly 12,000 kilometers nonstop, cruises at 459 knots, and maxes out at Mach 0.90. Thanks to three Pratt & Whitney engines, it's faster, bigger, and more efficient than the one it replaced. Inside, it seats up to 16 and comes with fold-flat seating, a bar, a conference setup, and an en-suite bathroom.
Plus, he has been flying a lot these days. Whether he's jumping between circuits or heading back home to Kelly Piquet and their newborn daughter, the Falcon 8X is always in play.
Floyd Mayweather - $50 million
With a net worth pushing $500 million at age 48 and career earnings north of $1.1 billion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is not just one of the greatest boxers of all time — he's the richest. Since retiring 50-0 in 2017, Mayweather has leaned into exhibitions, real estate, and a lifestyle built on precision and control.
He owns not one, but two private jets, because of course he does. First is "Air Mayweather," a Gulfstream G650 he picked up in 2014. Then there's "Air Mayweather 2," his Gulfstream IV, registered as N151SD, serial number 1249. Inside? 12 leather seats, gold-plated cup holders, and "TMT" (The Money Team) stitched across the walls of its exterior. His name is also etched across the fuselage, just in case you forgot who's flying. And when Floyd takes off, he's never alone — his security team follows in the second jet.
Both jets run on Rolls-Royce engines and deliver serious range performance. The Gulfstream IV cruises at 561 mph with a 4,220-nautical-mile range, while the G650 takes it up a notch, pushing Mach 0.925 and stretching out to 7,000 miles. Whether it's for a business in Dubai or an exhibition match in Tokyo, Mayweather does it in-house, on-brand, and on his terms — right down to tipping his pilots a grand.
Tiger Woods - $55 million
Tiger Woods hasn't been teeing it up much lately, but make no mistake — he's still in motion. While sitting out the 2025 season to recover from a ruptured left Achilles, Tiger has been sticking close to the tour in something much faster than a golf cart: his Gulfstream G550. Registered as N517TW with serial number 5209, this jet has been part of his playbook for years now. And for someone who has won all four majors — and was the youngest to ever do it — this fits right in. A $55 million one, to be exact.
Powered by twin Rolls-Royce BR710 engines, the G550 covers 6,750 nautical miles without breaking a sweat. Inside, it's sharp but not flashy — think a private bedroom, an office, dressing space, a couple of bathrooms, satellite internet, and seating for 14. Owned through GTW Corporation out of Jupiter, Florida, the jet doesn't just touch down anywhere — it moves with intent, landing at all the usual stops: Augusta, Pinehurst, and Stuart. Lately, though, it's been grounded.
As of early 2025, it was undergoing maintenance at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, last spotted in the air back in February. But still, it's never far from action. With Tiger's net worth now pushing past $1 billion, he's not just a golf legend — he is also one of the wealthiest athletes alive.
Rory McIIroy - $70 million
Golf's not exactly a slow sport when you're Rory McIlroy — if anything, he is one of the guys setting the pace. This year, he finally checked the last box in the elusive career Grand Slam with a win at Augusta, becoming just the sixth player ever to do it. At age 36, with five majors under his belt and a net worth topping $250 million, McIlroy's life moves pretty fast. So does his jet too: a Gulfstream G650ER.
The Northern Irish golfer picked up the 2022 model in late 2024, registered as N1989R with serial number 6510. Valued at $70 million, the G650ER is all about pace — cruising at Mach 0.9 and covering 7,500 nautical miles without taking any breaks. So yeah, it's fast, no doubt. But it's not just the speed that stands out — the cabin is striking, too. With space for 16 and those signature oval windows that flood the interior with natural light, it feels like more than just a private jet — it's a break between tee times. His old Challenger 605 was solid, but this? It's next-level. More range, more comfort, and way more breathing room between tournaments.
Rory flies it for everything — majors, meetings, and family trips. Annual operating costs hover around $1.9 million for 200 hours of flight time, but that's just part of staying locked in at the level he plays.
Michael Jordan - $70 million
Now, Michael Jordan. Widely seen as the G.O.A.T. in basketball. In 2024, the six-time NBA champion and Air Jordan icon added a Gulfstream G650ER to his arsenal, reportedly worth $70 million. Owned through MJ Air LLC and registered as N236MJ, the tail number quietly weaves in his story — jersey number 23, six rings, and those iconic initials.
The paint job on the jet says it all. The fuselage is wrapped in elephant print — a tribute to his most iconic sneakers — layered with dark tones, red accents, and the Jumpman logo stamped clean on the tail. That custom look alone cost him half a million dollars. Step inside, and it gets even more personal: seating for 19, sleeping space for 10, a private bedroom, a cigar lounge, a dining area, a full bar, and an entertainment setup built to unwind at 40,000 feet.
With twin Rolls-Royce BR725 engines under the hood, the G650ER cruises at Mach 0.925 and covers up to 7,500 nautical miles — one of the longest ranges you can get in a business jet. It's a clear step up from his old G550, though whether MJ kept both is anyone's guess. But really, he can afford it either way. Jordan became the first billionaire athlete back in 2014, and now, at age 62, he's worth an estimated $3.5 billion — thanks mostly to Nike and the unstoppable rise of Air Jordan.
Cristiano Ronaldo - $75 million
Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo. Even at age 40, this man still moves like he's got something to prove. Between matchdays in Riyadh, business stops in the UAE, and time with family in Portugal, his old Gulfstream G200 just couldn't keep up anymore. He now flies a Gulfstream G650 — the most expensive, most capable jet in its class before the G700 came along — built for a global celebrity with a schedule like his.
This one's all him. Sleek black with silver accents, stamped with CR7 logos and a silhouette of his 'Siuuu' celebration mid-air. There are four distinct living zones, space for 19 onboard, and 10 sleeping spots. There's also a full galley, lie-flat leather seats, and panoramic oval windows that flood the cabin with light. And with twin Rolls-Royce BR725 engines pushing at 611 mph, it makes long hauls — like Lisbon to Riyadh — feel easy. With an estimated net worth of $800 million and sport's highest salary three years in a row, Ronaldo can easily cover the expenses of private air travel.