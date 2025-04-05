How Much Does It Cost To Park A Private Jet At An Airport?
Owning a private jet comes with operational costs beyond just fuel and maintenance. One of the ongoing expenses is parking, which varies depending on the airport, aircraft size, and length of stay. Just like with cars, you can't leave an aircraft sitting on the ramp indefinitely without paying for the space it occupies.
Most airports divide parking fees into categories such as short-term, overnight, or extended stays, with additional costs for hangar storage (often necessary for weather protection or security) if needed. Major commercial airports tend to charge higher fees, while smaller regional airports offer more affordable options.
To understand what these costs actually look like in practice, it helps to move past general estimates and look at specific rates from actual airport sources. Below are real examples from airports such as The Ohio State University (OSU) Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), and more, giving you an estimate of how much it costs to park a private jet.
Parking fees at different airports
At the OSU Airport, the cost of parking a private jet depends on aircraft size, specifically the square footage. For small jets, the ramp fee starts at $10 per night, while larger jets can be charged up to $500 per night. Hangar storage is also available, with prices varying based on availability and aircraft dimensions. The cost is significantly higher, but it provides protection from the weather and security advantages.
At DFW Airport, corporate aviation parking fees are higher due to its status as a major international hub. Facility fees for private jets start at $100 per 24 hours, with larger aircraft (87,501 lbs and over) paying over $200 for the same period.
At San Francisco International Airport (SFO), parking costs vary based on aircraft weight and duration of stay. General aviation parking rates for aircraft up to 10,000 lbs. start at $69 for the first 8 hours, with an additional $20 per 8-hour period. Larger jets exceeding 150,000 lbs. fall under commercial rates. Remote parking areas offer lower rates compared to terminal-adjacent locations.
At Teterboro Airport (TEB) in New Jersey, parking fees for private jets are determined by the aircraft's maximum gross takeoff weight. For example, the fee for an aircraft lighter than 100,000 pounds is $45 per 8 hours. Jets heavier than that threshold will set you back $70 for the same time period. After that, each additional 25,000 pounds to the weight costs $25 extra.
As these examples show, there's no standard rate for parking a private jet. On average, however, owners can expect to pay $75–$150 per night for ramp parking, with hangar storage costing more based on availability and aircraft dimensions. It's crucial to plan ahead and factor in these location-specific fees when budgeting for regular operations or extended stays.
Factors that influence parking costs
Several factors affect how much private jet owners pay for parking. Aircraft size is the biggest factor. Larger jets require more space and resources, leading to higher fees. Time parked also matters, as short-term parking (a few hours) is usually cheaper than overnight or long-term stays.
Airport type plays a role too. Large international airports like DFW and SFO have higher fees due to demand and space limitations. Smaller regional airports, such as OSU, often provide lower-cost alternatives. Some airports also waive parking fees if the jet refuels at their facility, making fuel purchases a way to offset costs.
Landing at public airports can offer cost advantages over private facilities, but not always. While public airports provide broader access to amenities and infrastructure, some impose strict scheduling rules or congestion-related delays, especially during peak travel hours. Private jets must coordinate with airport management or Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs) in advance to confirm availability, secure handling services, and pay required landing and parking fees.