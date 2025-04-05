How Much Does It Cost To Park A Private Jet At An Airport?

At the OSU Airport, the cost of parking a private jet depends on aircraft size, specifically the square footage. For small jets, the ramp fee starts at $10 per night, while larger jets can be charged up to $500 per night. Hangar storage is also available, with prices varying based on availability and aircraft dimensions. The cost is significantly higher, but it provides protection from the weather and security advantages.

At DFW Airport, corporate aviation parking fees are higher due to its status as a major international hub. Facility fees for private jets start at $100 per 24 hours, with larger aircraft (87,501 lbs and over) paying over $200 for the same period.

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO), parking costs vary based on aircraft weight and duration of stay. General aviation parking rates for aircraft up to 10,000 lbs. start at $69 for the first 8 hours, with an additional $20 per 8-hour period. Larger jets exceeding 150,000 lbs. fall under commercial rates. Remote parking areas offer lower rates compared to terminal-adjacent locations.

At Teterboro Airport (TEB) in New Jersey, parking fees for private jets are determined by the aircraft's maximum gross takeoff weight. For example, the fee for an aircraft lighter than 100,000 pounds is $45 per 8 hours. Jets heavier than that threshold will set you back $70 for the same time period. After that, each additional 25,000 pounds to the weight costs $25 extra.

As these examples show, there's no standard rate for parking a private jet. On average, however, owners can expect to pay $75–$150 per night for ramp parking, with hangar storage costing more based on availability and aircraft dimensions. It's crucial to plan ahead and factor in these location-specific fees when budgeting for regular operations or extended stays.