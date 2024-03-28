5 Things To Consider If You Want To Buy A Plane

Many often think of small jets when they hear "private plane," but there are actually many different options available to would-be aircraft owners. In fact, many pilot-owners start with one of the most popular single-engine planes – like the Cessna 172 or the Piper PA-28 Cherokee — before eventually graduating to a faster and more powerful model, like the Piper M700 Fury.

So you should consider what you're buying a plane for and where you intend to fly it. If you're buying a plane just for yourself, your partner, and your family, and you only want to fly to nearby destinations for recreation, maybe a four-seater piston-engine aircraft would fit your needs. You can also consider a popular light jet like the Embraer Phenom 300E if you frequently fly between states for business and bring some of your staff along with you.

But if you conduct business on both coasts and frequently need to visit your offices, a mid-size private jet should get you from Los Angeles to New York in one hop without waiting for a scheduled flight on Southwest or United. But if you have interests across continents, you'd probably need a long-range jet like Kim Kardashian's Gulfstream or Taylor Swift's Dassault Falcon.