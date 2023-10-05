Details About Kim Kardashian's Private Jet That Will Amaze You

Among many other things — including being a reality TV star, actress, socialite, businesswoman, model, and one of the original (and possibly most successful) social influencers — Kim Kardashian is known for her sense of style. It's what helped the Los Angeles-born 42-year-old become a billionaire. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that not only does Kardashian — like most other billionaires — have her own private jet, but that it's also a luxurious, top-of-the-line aircraft. Dubbed "Kim Air," Kardashian uses the jet both for business and pleasure, traveling around the world for vacations as well as to attend high-end fashion shows and other multimedia ventures that have helped her build her brand.

The jet has been seen multiple times on "The Kardashians," the Hulu reality series follow-up to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which helped Kim become a household name. Kardashian's co-star and sister, Kylie Jenner, also owns a private jet worth $72.8 million. But if you think that's a lot, wait until you hear how much Kim Air is worth. In fact, its value is just one of several amazing details about Kim Kardashian's private jet.