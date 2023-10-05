Details About Kim Kardashian's Private Jet That Will Amaze You
Among many other things — including being a reality TV star, actress, socialite, businesswoman, model, and one of the original (and possibly most successful) social influencers — Kim Kardashian is known for her sense of style. It's what helped the Los Angeles-born 42-year-old become a billionaire. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that not only does Kardashian — like most other billionaires — have her own private jet, but that it's also a luxurious, top-of-the-line aircraft. Dubbed "Kim Air," Kardashian uses the jet both for business and pleasure, traveling around the world for vacations as well as to attend high-end fashion shows and other multimedia ventures that have helped her build her brand.
The jet has been seen multiple times on "The Kardashians," the Hulu reality series follow-up to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which helped Kim become a household name. Kardashian's co-star and sister, Kylie Jenner, also owns a private jet worth $72.8 million. But if you think that's a lot, wait until you hear how much Kim Air is worth. In fact, its value is just one of several amazing details about Kim Kardashian's private jet.
It's one of the most expensive private jets in the skies
Kim Kardashian's private jet is a Gulfstream G65OER. Gulfstream, which is based in Savannah, Georgia, was founded in 1958 and has since manufactured more than 2,000 aircraft. Since it specializes in private business jets meant for the wealthiest elite, it aims for both high-quality engineering and luxury in its branded planes — the company says its current lineup of aircraft is its "strongest and most advanced fleet" in history.
The Gulfstream G650ER has a maximum range of 7,500 nautical miles and a high-speed cruise of Mach 0.9. While the company makes even bigger planes — like the G800 which has a range of 8,000 nautical miles — it's rare for jets of that size to be used by a single person, as opposed to a company jet. Even Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, owns a G650ER as opposed to a G700 or G800, and Kardashian's jet is estimated to be worth $25 million more than his. Kardashian's jet is highly personalized and filled with unique customizations that put its value at $150 million. That means her plane is worth more than the private jets owned by Jay-Z, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Richard Branson, Oprah Winfrey, and even Donald Trump — in June 2023, only four private planes in the world were more expensive than Kim Air.
Rolls-Royce makes Kim Air's engines
The engines that power Kim Kardashian's Gulfstream G650ER are twin Rolls-Royce BR725 A1-12 models. The design of the German-made units is less than two decades old and utilizes some of the most advanced technology in the skies. Each engine has 16,900 lb of rated takeoff thrust. They're also built to be four decibels quieter than their predecessor, the BR710, which helps reduce noise both outside the airplane as well as inside the cabin for the benefit of Kardashian and her guests. The Rolls-Royce engines allow a Gulfstream G650ER such as Kardashian's to reach a maximum speed of 616 knots (709 mph). The cruising speed of Kim Air is 516 knots (594 mph).
The Gulfstream G650ER has a wingspan of 99 feet 7 inches, which is two inches shy of its exterior length. Its exterior height is 25 feet 8 inches. Kim Air's cockpit is as nice for her pilots as it is for the passengers in the cabin. The cockpit is equipped with Gulfstream's proprietary modern, streamlined flight deck system called PlaneView II. It utilizes fly-by-wire technology to create a comfortable flight for everyone aboard. Kardashian's jet is also equipped with state-of-the-art flight tech like Enhanced Flight Vision and a Predictive Landing Performance System, which improves handling, especially during takeoffs and landing. This helps give Kim Air a takeoff distance of 6,299 feet, and a maximum cruise altitude of 51,000 feet.
The passenger cabin is covered with cashmere
While the technical specs of Kim Kardashian's Gulfstream G650ER are impressive, it's the customized interior that really shows off the star's personality and fashion sense. There's first class and then there's the accommodations for Kardashian and her guests. The seats, tables, and other interior elements are all specifically furnished by high-end designers, including Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. The pillows, headrests, overhead luggage compartments, and even the ceiling are all covered in light-colored cashmere.
A standard Gulfstream G650ER has three living areas and can accommodate up to 19 passengers. Kim Air is built with 10 seats that can convert to sleepers and has two beds toward the rear of the plane that can combine into a single king-size bed. The plane is also equipped with two bathrooms, both furnished with sleek-styled wood, and each of the comfortable passenger seats comes with a phone charger. Kardashian's guests also breathe in fresh air thanks to the jet's clean HVAC system, which uses ionizing technology to neutralize viruses and allergens, as well as completely recycling the air every two to three minutes.
Kardashian has even considered designing specialized travel clothes for her loungewear and underwear brand Skims that her passengers can wear while on board, according to SCMP. This could include slippers because Kardashian has said on her show that she doesn't want passengers to wear shoes while on board, hoping to keep the interior as pristine as possible.
The jet's exterior resembles Kim's home and cars
When it comes to aesthetics and decorating, Kim Kardashian seems to enjoy the elegant white and gray aesthetics that have dominated modern decor trends. Her $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills is famously decorated with this look — and her fleet of private cars, which is worth $3.8 million and includes a Lamborghini and a Mercedes Maybach, are all gray colored. A gray Rolls-Royce is also part of Kardashian's expensive car collection, which is notable because the company also makes the engines that power Kim Air. According to TMZ, Kardashian paid $100,000 for the custom paint jobs.
It's no surprise then that her jet also has a similar style, with a sleek, monochromatic look. The jet's modern exterior is also dotted with 16 large, panoramic oval windows that offer Kardashian's passengers a view and natural light. Gulfstream claims the cabin windows are "the largest in business aviation." Between the furnished interior and stylized exterior, Kim Air exudes just as much of Kardashian's personality as her house and cars do.
Kim Air is greener than some other private jets
Kim Kardashian has used her wealth and influence to champion several progressive and charitable causes over the course of her career. While she hasn't focused much on climate change or other environmental issues at the time of writing, the passenger jet she chooses to fly around in is engineered with sustainability in mind. Gulfstream claims that its fleet "is the most fuel-efficient in the industry." Much of the technology it employs in its aircraft is geared toward fuel efficiency, since burning jet fuel is what makes private jets so harmful to the environment in the first place.
Combined with the jet's aerodynamic fuselage, winglets, and wings, Kim Air's engines are efficient enough to produce 80% lower smoke and unburned hydrocarbons and 35% lower NOx than CAEP/6 limits. Not only does the physical design of the jet help it consume less fuel, but the advanced avionics technology Gulfstream equips it with also makes the plane more fuel efficient.
Gulfstream also says it utilizes corporate practices geared toward sustainability, including with its employees, facilities, and production processes, and by investing in cleaner jet fuels. Of course, if Kardashian wanted to leave an even smaller carbon footprint during her travels, she could invest in an electric airplane — or fly commercial.