Beats X Kim Kardashian Are More Than Just Celebrity-Branded Earbuds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beats and Kim Kardashian have paired up for a special set of earbuds, though the new Beats x Kim are arguably more than just an opportunity for celebrity branding. Based on the Beats Fit Pro that the Apple-owned audio company launched late in 2021, the Kardashian magic is to add three new colors to the palette. That includes Moon, the lightest shade; Dune, the medium version; and Earth, the deepest of the trio.

Beats

They're surprisingly subtle neutrals, and a lot more skin-like than the black, white, gray, and purple that Beats has offered so far. "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out," Kardashian said of the partnership, "and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality." (per Harper's Bazaar)

While you could dismiss that as more good marketing from a celebrity who has shown herself very adept at branding, there's undoubtedly something interesting about electronics and accessories designed to blend in. The current Beats Fit Pro colors — much like, in fact, the finishes that most earbuds are offered in — don't much hide the fact that the active noise-canceling 'buds are in your ears. If you'd rather be more subtle than that, the Kardashian-approved versions could more readily blend in with your natural skin tones.