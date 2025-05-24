Which Private Jet Has The Longest Range?

When it comes to choosing a private jet over flying commercial, range is usually a top priority. Ultra-long-range jets have changed the game for business travelers, celebrities, and government leaders, offering nonstop travel with speed and comfort. As manufacturers continue to push the limits of both design and performance, a clear ranking has taken shape.

The Gulfstream G800 has the longest certified range of any private jet and can cover 8,200 nautical miles, or over 9,436 miles at a speed of Mach 0.85, or just over 652 miles per hour. The G800, which is also on the list of the 10 fastest passenger jets ranked by top cruising speed, can actually go even faster, achieving a speed of Mach 0.90, or over 690 miles per hour. At that pace, the G800's range decreases to 7,000 nautical miles, or just over 8,055 miles.

Following its first flight on June 28, 2022, the Gulfstream G800 underwent a comprehensive flight test program and received its type certifications from both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in April 2025. These certifications paved the way for customer deliveries and the aircraft's entry into service across the United States and Europe.

