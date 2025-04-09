The 10 Fastest Passenger Jets, Ranked By Cruising Speed
The evolution of passenger jets over the past few decades has been nothing short of extraordinary. Air travel has transformed before our eyes from a luxury reserved for the elite to a mainstream mode of transport for millions. Back in the 1960s, the introduction of the supersonic Concorde revolutionized commercial aviation, reaching speeds of Mach 1.7 (1,354 mph) and cutting transatlantic flight times in half. Later in the 1970s and beyond, a real push for faster and more efficient jets took off, with innovations in aerodynamics, materials, and powerful engine technology driving significant improvements in both cruising speeds and fuel efficiency.
The 1970s and '80s saw the introduction of aircraft like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A320, which prioritized passenger comfort and range over sheer speed as opposed to the Concorde. In 2003 the Concorde was also retired, with its legacy of speed still inspiring advancements in private and commercial aircraft, leading to the development of passenger jets capable of cruising at Mach 0.85 (652 mph) to Mach 0.90 (690 mph), and nearly the speed of sound at Mach 1 (767 mph). Fast forward to today, and we're witnessing an evenly matched and competitive market of aviation technology. There are more powerful, efficient engines and lighter composite materials to make fast travel more attainable for those with the means.
In 2025, passenger jets continue to break records. We're diving into the top 10 fastest currently in operation or about to arrive on the scene, ranked by their top cruising speeds — an essential metric for those who value getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible.
Bombardier Global 8000
The Bombardier Global 8000 is the fastest private jet in the sky today, cruising past any other commercial or private plane at speeds up to Mach 0.94 (721 mph). It narrowly beat out some stiff competition from other top manufacturers and solidified its place in aviation history as a near-supersonic aircraft designed for the ultra-elite.
Bombardier is known for ambitious development, so it's no surprise that it holds the top spot on our list, and also no surprise that building the Global 8000 comes with a hefty price tag, topping out at around $81 million. The Global 8000 is a private jet built for extremely long-range travel. It has a maximum range of 8,000 nautical miles, which means it can rather effortlessly connect to cities like New York and London without the need for refueling.
The top-of-the-line aircraft is also powered by two General Electric Passport engines, designed for smooth, high-speed travel, all while maintaining the luxury the brand is known for. Inside, there's a four-zone cabin, complete with a full-size bed, stand-up shower, and even a full kitchen. It's supposed to be an oasis in the sky, built for comfort as much as speed.
While it hasn't gone into full service yet, the Global 8000 is expected to do so by the second half of 2025. It's a private jet through and through, built to redefine what's possible in aviation and bring performance and luxury to the skies at unprecedented speeds.
Cessna Citation X+
The Cessna Citation X+ is also one of the fastest civilian aircraft currently in production and comes in second on our lineup. With a cruising speed of Mach 0.935 (717 mph), it stands out in the world of private aviation, but it can also outpace larger jets. Rolls-Royce is responsible for the AE3007C2 engines in the Citation X+, but it's not just about speed. There's also some serious cutting-edge tech and style that comes with it.
It typically seats eight to 12 passengers in a sleek and elegant two-zone cabin. It's also built with high-end materials like leather and hand-finished hardwood accents and still has ample space for work or relaxation. Refreshment centers are added in some models, depending on the buyer's choice. The total range for the Citation X+ is about 3,229 nautical miles, not nearly as far as the Bombardier Global 8000, but it can still make a decent jump before needing more fuel. Its cockpit is also equipped with a Garmin G5000 avionics system to further enhance the flying experience, offering pilots extreme precision and ease in every flight.
The downside of the Citation X+ is that production stopped in 2018. Still, it continues to be a sought-after model on the market, with used ones fetching around $10 million. It's a standout for fast and effective cross-country trips in style.
Gulfstream G700
The Gulfstream G700 is also a pinnacle of luxury and performance in the world of private aviation. It was first announced in October 2019 but has only recently arrived in the skies as an ultra-long-range business jet. It also boasts a maximum cruising speed of Mach 0.935 (717 mph), positioning it a close third on our list and among the fastest ever.
Notably developed by Gulfstream Aerospace, the G700 is the next evolution of the G650 series. One of the stand-out features of the line is a stretched fuselage that extends the cabin length by 3 feet. The design enhancement allows for a spacious interior configurable with up to five living areas, including a master suite with an attached shower. The cabin measures in total about 56 feet 11 inches in length, 8 feet 2 inches in width, and 6 feet 3 inches in height. It can easily provide room for up to 19 passengers.
Under the hood, the G700 is magnificent. It's powered by two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines, each providing about 18,250 pounds of thrust. They also help the G700 make the long haul, letting it cruise at a range of up to 7,500 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 (652 mph) before needing to refuel.
Priced at approximately $78 million, the G700 is designed exclusively for private ownership and not commercial travel. It caters to high-net-worth individuals and corporations seeking comfortable and efficient air travel. Since receiving FAA certification in March 2024, deliveries went out the following month, with the aircraft now actively in service worldwide for about a year.
Bombardier Global 7500
The Bombardier Global 7500 is another true marvel among passenger jets, setting new standards for speed and performance. Like the Gulfstream G700, it has a top cruising speed of Mach 0.925 (709 mph), placing it among the best of the best. It's powered by two GE Passport engines with over 18,000 pounds of thrust. The Global 7500 additionally achieves an impressive range of 7,700 nautical miles, allowing it to fly non-stop from New York to Hong Kong. That's just under the Bombardier Global 8000. This extended range is achievable when its cruising speed is softened a bit to Mach 0.85 (652 mph), still making it the ideal choice for global travelers.
Inside, the Global 7500 is the peak of a luxurious flying experience. It features a four-zone cabin measuring 54 feet 5 inches in length, 8 feet in width, and 6 feet 2 inches in height. About 19 passengers can comfortably and safely fly. There are also full-flat beds, a stand-up shower, and a complete dining area. This ensures that all the comforts of home are met in the air as well. One of the best features, however, is the soundproofing technology included throughout the cabin to ensure a quiet and peaceful environment, even at high altitudes and speeds.
The Global 7500 is typically priced at around $75 million and is still among the most expensive private jets available today. Since its launch in 2018, it's become the preferred choice as an expensive private jet for celebrities, wealthy individuals, and corporations who demand this kind of performance and luxury from air travel. The Global 7500 will likely remain one of the best passenger jets in the air, at least within private aviation, for some time — or at least until the Global 8000 fully comes into its own in the coming years.
Gulfstream G650ER
The Gulfstream G650ER is another standout. It's an exceptional blend of speed, range, and luxury. It's also the extended-range variant of the G650, boasting a maximum of 7,500 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 (652 mph). This enables nonstop flights between some major cities across the globe without stopping to refuel. This impressive range is only possible through the increased fuel capacity, which doesn't compromise the performance much, if at all.
The G650ER is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines, each of which offers 16,900 pounds of thrust. These engines enable the jet to reach a maximum cruising speed of Mach 0.925 (709 mph), although Mach 0.85 is where it likes to float around for the most optimal travel. The aircraft's service ceiling is also considerable at 51,000 feet, providing efficient flight profiles and access to excellent air traffic routes.
The G650ER's cabin is designed with passenger comfort, featuring a height of 6 feet 3 inches, width of 8 feet 2 inches, and length of 46 feet 10 inches. Similar to others on this list, about 19 passengers can fit, with configurations allowing for various seating arrangements, including berths and a full-sized bed. The cabin also offers a baggage compartment with a volume of 195 cubic feet, meaning long-haul travel with storage requirements is more than possible.
In terms of pricing, the G650ER is a significant investment for any buyer, with new models costing around $66.5 million in 2014. Pre-owned G650ERs are still available, with average prices varying based on factors such as age, condition, and customization, typically ranging from $32.95 million to $44 million. Operating costs are also substantial, with estimates of around $9,962 per hour, considering factors like fuel, maintenance, and crew expenses.
Gulfstream G800
The Gulfstream G800 is another exceptional addition to the world of ultra-long-range passenger jets, with a maximum range of 8,000 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 (652 mph). The G800 can easily handle non-stop flights across the globe. It can also achieve cruising speeds up to Mach 0.90 (690 mph) and has a maximum cruising speed of Mach 0.925 (709 mph). Those who travel on the jet move at both remarkable speeds and comfort. Two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines power the G800 with a whopping 18,250 pounds of thrust each.
Its impressive wingspan of 103 feet and overall length of 99 feet 9 inches also give it a commanding presence in the sky. Inside, there's a spacious cabin, which accommodates up to 19 passengers (that key number), making for a luxurious experience with configurable living areas. The cabin is tailored to keep passengers at ease with a low-altitude equivalent of just 2,916 feet, even at cruising altitudes of 41,000 feet. The aircraft also boasts 16 panoramic oval windows that allow for ample natural light, adding to the ambiance.
Gulfstream's Symmetry Flight Deck powers the tech that enhances pilot control and situational awareness, providing dual head-up displays and active control sidekicks. It's understandably a costly jet to produce, costing around $72.5 million. The G800 represents an investment in comfort and efficiency. Deliveries were expected to initially go out in 2023, with the aircraft attracting immediate interest, but they are now being completed in early 2025.
Dassault Falcon 10X
While the Dassault Falcon 10X hasn't quite arrived in full service yet, it's bound to make its mark and falls right in the middle of the top performers. It's an ultra-long-range passenger jet, capable of reaching 7,500 nautical miles at cruising speeds of Mach 0.85 (652 mph). Its maximum cruising speed is also Mach 0.925 (709 mph), ensuring swift travel across continents if needed. The Falcon 10X has copied other models on our list with Rolls-Royce engines, this time the Pearl 10X. Each has over 18,000 pounds of thrust, providing ample power.
The aircraft's dimensions are arguably the most impressive part, with a wingspan of 110 feet 4 inches and a length of 109 feet 7 inches. Inside, the Falcon 10X offers a cabin made with the best materials that can accommodate up to 19 passengers. This isn't a rule, and the passenger count can change depending on the configuration of the aircraft. It just so happens that many long-range private jet designs max out at that number based on design requirements.
The cabin in the Falcon 10X is 9 feet 1 inch wide and 6 feet 7 inches high, providing room for various interior configurations, depending on the buyer's desire. The cabin length is also 53 feet 12 inches, offering flexibility for customized layouts, including options for private staterooms and entertainment areas. The baggage compartment provides 198 cubic feet of space.
The Falcon 10X is equipped with Dassault's next-generation NeXus Flight Deck, featuring advanced avionics and automation to enhance safety and reduce pilot workload. The price tag is eye-watering at approximately $75 million. The Falcon 10X is scheduled to enter service sometime in 2027 after the timeline was delayed from 2025.
Dassault Falcon 8X
Staying with Dassault Aviation, the Falcon 8X follows close behind as a premier ultra-long-range business jet that masterfully combines efficiency, flexibility, and luxurious comfort. It was built on the foundation of the Falcon 7X, with the more advanced 8X offering enhanced performance and a more spacious cabin. It has an impressive range of 6,450 nautical miles at Mach 0.80 (613 mph) and can easily achieve international travel without much need for refueling. The aircraft is also powered by three Pratt & Whitney Canada PW307D engines, each delivering 6,722 pounds of thrust.
The Falcon 8X was designed with passenger comfort as a priority. It has a cabin height of 6 feet 2 inches, width of 7 feet 8 inches, and length of 42 feet 8 inches, accommodating up to 12 to 16 people at maximum. The cabin's best features are its advanced air filtration system and superior soundproofing. It's one of the quietest and cleanest around. Equipped with the Easy IV Flight Deck, it also offers pilots enhanced technology and situational awareness for less work and better safety.
At most, the Falcon 8X can hold 73,000 pounds at a maximum certified altitude of 51,000 feet. That's fantastic for a private jet of its size. It was engineered for optimal performance across various flight conditions. It first broke onto the scene in 2016 and quickly solidified its position as a leader in business aviation.
Boeing 747-8i
Now, we're getting to the big boys. The Boeing 747-8i (intercontinental) is the latest and largest variant of Boeing's iconic 747 series jets, offering a combination of enhanced capacity, efficiency, and performance that's relatively unmatched in the world of commercial aviation. It's a behemoth at 250 feet 2 inches long with a wingspan of 224 feet 7 inches. The interior provides ample space for up to a jaw-dropping 467 passengers in a three-class configuration, making it one of the largest passenger aircraft designs in the world.
To make it fly, there are four General Electric GEnx-2B67 engines, each providing 66,500 pounds of thrust. Astonishingly, the 747-8i delivers a cruising speed of Mach 0.855 (656 mph) and a maximum cruising speed of Mach 0.92 (705 mph). It also has a max range of 8,000 nautical miles, like some smaller private jets, which allows it to efficiently cover long-haul routes without compromising. Inside, the 747-8i offers larger windows, advanced lighting, and an improved air filtration system.
A standout aspect of the 747-8i is the advanced wing design, including raked wingtips, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces noise, making the 747-8i not only a marvel of engineering but also a more environmentally friendly option in large-scale air travel. It was first introduced in 2011 and entered service in 2012, remaining a popular choice for major airlines worldwide, including Lufthansa, Korean Air, and Qatar Airways. The cost to buy a 747-8i was $367 million without any furnishings in 2019. To complete the interior, add another $25 to $50 million. Operating costs are also estimated to be around $23,000 hourly.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, while smaller than the 747-8i, is a wide-body, twin-engine jet that has transformed long-haul air travel since its introduction in 2009. It's also available in three variants: the 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10. The Dreamliner offers airlines the flexibility to serve various route structures efficiently. The 787-8, the original model, has a length of 186 feet and a wingspan of 197 feet, accommodating approximately 248 passengers in a two-class configuration. The 787-9, an extended version, measures 206 feet in length and can carry about 296 passengers, offering a range of 7,565 nautical miles. The largest variant, the 787-10, extends to 224 feet in length and can seat around 330 passengers, with a range of 6,330 nautical miles.
A standout feature of the Dreamliner is its construction, utilizing composite materials for approximately 50% of its airframe by weight. The 787's wings are also designed with raked wingtips and advanced aerodynamics. These design choices contribute to a lighter aircraft and reduced effects of turbulence. Additionally, it's powered by either General Electric GEnx-1B or Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, depending on the build, both of which are designed to deliver improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions compared to previous engine models. Its cruising speed tops out at Mach 0.85 (652 mph).
The cabin features larger windows, improved lighting, and a quieter environment. Advanced air filtration systems and a lower cabin altitude enhance passenger well-being during flights as well. Since it entered into service in 2011 with All Nippon Airways, the Dreamliner has become a popular choice among commercial airlines worldwide. It's truly a leader in modern commercial aviation. Costs can be up to around $239 million for the 787-8 version.