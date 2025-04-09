The 10 Fastest Passenger Jets, Ranked By Cruising Speed

The evolution of passenger jets over the past few decades has been nothing short of extraordinary. Air travel has transformed before our eyes from a luxury reserved for the elite to a mainstream mode of transport for millions. Back in the 1960s, the introduction of the supersonic Concorde revolutionized commercial aviation, reaching speeds of Mach 1.7 (1,354 mph) and cutting transatlantic flight times in half. Later in the 1970s and beyond, a real push for faster and more efficient jets took off, with innovations in aerodynamics, materials, and powerful engine technology driving significant improvements in both cruising speeds and fuel efficiency.

The 1970s and '80s saw the introduction of aircraft like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A320, which prioritized passenger comfort and range over sheer speed as opposed to the Concorde. In 2003 the Concorde was also retired, with its legacy of speed still inspiring advancements in private and commercial aircraft, leading to the development of passenger jets capable of cruising at Mach 0.85 (652 mph) to Mach 0.90 (690 mph), and nearly the speed of sound at Mach 1 (767 mph). Fast forward to today, and we're witnessing an evenly matched and competitive market of aviation technology. There are more powerful, efficient engines and lighter composite materials to make fast travel more attainable for those with the means.

In 2025, passenger jets continue to break records. We're diving into the top 10 fastest currently in operation or about to arrive on the scene, ranked by their top cruising speeds — an essential metric for those who value getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible.