How Fast Does A Boeing 747 Fly? Take-Off Vs Max Cruise Speed Explained

The Boeing 747 is one of the primary long-range wide-body airplanes flown throughout the world. These four-engine passenger planes can carry over 360 passengers and crew and were the first aircraft to be dubbed a "Jumbo Jet." More than 1,500 have been built since the aircraft was first introduced in 1970 for Pan Am, and it remains a popular workhorse aircraft for a number of airlines around the world as well as the base model for several aircraft designated USAF Air Force One.

Like most aircraft, there are numerous versions of the 747, each with modifications allowing for an increased passenger load among multiple classes. The 747-8 is the most recent variant, which is designed to be quieter and operate more economically and environmentally friendly. The fastest 747s can fly to a distance close to 9,000 miles. It accomplishes this despite the heavy load the Boeing 747 carries with its four powerful engines.

Initially, the 747 featured four Pratt & Whitney JT9D turbofan engines, but later models traded these out for General Electric CF6-50 and Rolls-Royce RB211-524G/H-T engines. These powerful engines empower the aircraft to reach 184 mph during takeoff and up to 660 mph at maximum cruising speed. That's a top speed of Mach 0.86, so it's incredibly fast, which is one of the reasons the 747 is flown across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans: It can carry a lot and do so quickly, shortening flight times and making the 747 a truly desirable aircraft.

