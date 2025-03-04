6 Passenger Jets With Interesting Paint Jobs
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are over 45,000 daily flights in the U.S. The vast majority feature aircraft with a standard paint job that, although recognizable, is rarely inspiring. But every now and again, along comes a plane that bucks that trend — a passenger jet that says far more than just the name of the company in its usual design. For plane spotters, the sight of a special motif is exciting, akin to a bird-watcher tracking down a rare species. However, even for those with less enthusiasm, an eye-catching pattern on a passenger plane is still a sight to behold.
There are many reasons why airlines might decide to give some of their jets a special look. From celebrating company anniversaries to collaborating with movie or game franchises, the reasons are as varied as the liveries that adorn the aircraft. While standard-issue planes come and go in their thousands without a second glance, these jewels stand out from the crowd with a specific message or just something that makes you smile. Let's have a look at some of the most interesting paint jobs ever to grace the skies.
Hekla Aurora: lighting up northern skies
Iceland is one of the go-to destinations for people wanting to see the dazzling displays known as the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. So it seemed like a fitting thing when the country's national airline decided to commission a special paint job for a Boeing passenger jet to commemorate this natural wonder of the northern skies. Icelandair designed the special Boeing 757 motif as part of its #MyStopover campaign, which encourages passengers to "stop over" in Iceland and enjoy some of the country's many wonders.
This is also reflected in the airplane's name, Hekla Aurora. Hekla is a common name for Icelandic girls, but it's also the name of one of Iceland's volcanoes. There are around 30 active volcano systems in the country, and Hekla is one of the liveliest of these. While volcanoes are undoubtedly a large part of Iceland's national identity, choosing the Aurora Borealis rather than a lava-spouting volcano to decorate a plane was probably wise. However, the Northern Lights theme isn't restricted to the jet's skin. The 757's interior is illuminated with special mood lighting designed to recreate the beauty of the Aurora Borealis.
Freedom One: celebrating a special anniversary
The Stars and Stripes is instantly recognizable as the flag of the "land of the free," so Southwest Airlines chose this Freedom One design for one of its Boeing 737-800 jets in 2021 as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of its first flight. It also represents the airline's mission: to give people the freedom to fly. Gary Kelly, then the airline's CEO, said in a Southwest news release: "The word 'freedom' has significant meaning to the people and history of Southwest Airlines."
The special pattern features the American flag's 50 stars and 13 stripes, and is meant as a tribute to the nation and its heroes. The passenger jet made its first flight in 2021, a short hop of 239 miles, between Houston and Dallas in the airline's home state. The flight was crewed exclusively by Southwest employees who'd served in the U.S. military or reserves, and dispatched by a military veteran as a further nod to the company's commitment protect America's freedom.
Freedom One isn't the only Southwest jet to make this list. The company also has commissioned a series of special designs to showcase some of the states it operates in. Among them are Florida One, California One, Nevada One, and — as you'll see next — Lone Star One.
Lone Star One: a true Texan legend
Southwest Airlines premiered its Lone Star One motif on one of its Boeing 737-300's in November 1990, the first Southwest jet to feature state-inspired paint. Originally unveiled to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary and its Texas roots, the original Lone Star One flew the Texas flag for over 25 years before it was retired from duty in May 2016.
However, although the plane was retired, the design wasn't. From 2016 until 2024, the paint job was featured on one of the airline's Boeing 737-700s. But even when the airline began phasing out this generation of 737s, the Lone Star livery refused to fade away. As of the beginning of 2024, the privilege of being Southwest's Lone Star jet was bestowed upon a newer Boeing 737-800.
The design is based on the Texas state flag. Toward the front of the aircraft is a single white star on a blue background, with a red and white wave covering the rear of the fuselage. The engines are painted red and blue.
American Airlines: helping to fight the good fight
While there's a certain whimsical aspect to many special jet motifs, others carry a serious message. The "Stand Up to Cancer" paint job given to an American Airlines Airbus 321 in 2019 is one such example. The jet's special livery featured the Stand Up to Cancer slogan, but more poignantly included the names of 22,627 cancer patients and survivors, as well as those killed by the disease. Names were submitted by members of the public, who donated $25 or more to have their loved ones' names added to the jet, and included actor Patrick Swayze, whose wife added his name. American said the campaign raised over $825,000 for cancer research.
The jet's first flight, from Los Angeles to Orlando, was crewed by volunteers, all of whom had a connection with cancer. The flight was arranged by American as a part of a weekend of treats for cancer survivors and caregivers. It included inflight entertainment, a weekend stay at the Orlando Hyatt Regency, and VIP treatment during a day trip to Universal Orlando Resort. The Stand Up to Cancer plane then re-entered the airline's regular fleet.
Pokémon: gotta see them all
This All Nippon Airways Boeing 787-9 is one of a series of Pokémon-themed jets ANA has been flying since 1998. Rather than trying to catch them all, we're focusing on the airline's Pikachu jet. According to ANA, the Pikachu Jet NH ("NH" refers to the airline's designation with the International Air Transport Association) features the Sky High Pokémon Rayquaza vividly emblazoned across the fuselage, while Pikachu and other Pokémon move "toward the shining rays of hope and endless possibilities of an interconnected world." Spoiler alert: The design also features Pokémon hidden inside the engines. We hope that's not literally.
The Pokémon theme isn't restricted to the colorful paintwork. The jet also features a special interior design, including headrest covers, flight attendants' uniforms, and special cups and napkins. ANA's association with Pokémon is also apparent before you even reach the airplane. The airline opened a Pokémon Kids TV lounge in the domestic terminal at Haneda Airport in December 2024, and passengers can watch Pokémon TV eipisodes on all ANA domestic and international flights. And more good news for Pokémon enthusiasts: ANA says the Pikachu Jet will remain in service until around 2028.
Alaska Airlines: may the force be with you
"Star Wars" enthusiasts the world over celebrate May the 4th as the unofficial "Star Wars" Day each year (May the 4th be with you!). So it's no accident that Alaska Airlines chose this date in 2022 to unveil its "Star Wars"-themed Boeing 737. Designed in collaboration with Disney, which owns the franchise, the plane has slightly awkward official name of "'Star Wars' Transport to the Disneyland Resort."
The plane is painted black to represent the outer-space theme and shows the Millenium Falcon, Han Solo's iconic spaceship, on the tail, with TIE fighters in hot pursuit. It also features the "Star Wars" and Disneyland logos on the upper fuselage. The cute creatures known as porgs, which inhabit Luke Skywalker's remote island, not only welcome passengers as they board, but also peer into the airplane from both winglets.
This jet shows how much effort airlines can put into a special livery: Its 228 gallons of paint took 540 hours of work over 27 days to apply. With that kind of dedication, it's safe to say this jet is strong with the Force. Let's just hope the porgs don't try to hijack the in-flight snacks — Chewbacca would not approve!