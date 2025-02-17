How Much Fuel Does A Boeing 747 Need To Fly At Max Range?

At 01:52 EST on January 22, 1970 an aviation legend made its first paying passenger flight. The Boeing 747 Pan Am flight from JFK to London Heathrow was the first commercial flight to feature a plane that would rule the long-haul air routes for decades to come and become synonymous with the burgeoning jet age. However, it wasn't a smooth introduction to service, with issues occurring on both the outbound and return journeys. On the outbound journey, the original plane developed engine problems shortly before take-off and a replacement plane had to be organized. On the return journey passenger numbers had to be restricted due to a fault with the emergency slides. However, this was the low point of the career of a jet destined to become the most iconic commercial plane of all time and a craft still considered one of the best jets in the sky.

Over the coming years, the jet underwent continual development. Even though the spirit of the original design remained, this development is clearly visible when comparing the last version to emerge from Boeing's production line-the 747-800-with the jet that began the story. A large part of the development process was to improve fuel efficiency. The later models of the jet were able to fly far further on a "full tank of gas", a point much appreciated by airlines. Of course, this begs the question; Just how much fuel does a Boeing 747 need to fly its maximum distance? By looking at this across the different generations, we not only discover just how far this design evolved but also how much more fuel-efficient commercial aviation became generally over the same period.

