Does Walmart Accept Returns On Major Appliances?

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Unfortunately, the answer to this isn't as simple as "yes, you can return major appliances to Walmart." In certain cases, you can return heavy appliances like dishwashers, fridges, and cooktops — but not always. There are a few key distinctions that separate a successful return from a rejection. It's important to check if what you're attempting to return is considered a major appliance by Walmart's definition. Check Walmart's Marketplace Major Appliances Purchase and Returns Guide to see a list of major appliances.

Note that the return information on the linked page refers to purchases made through Walmart Marketplace, not in-store or online. For purchases made in-store or on Walmart.com, Walmart's Corporate Return Policy states that unopened, undamaged major appliances in their original packaging are returnable up to 30 days after delivery. If you open the appliance, or find that it's damaged, that window shrinks to 2 days. You cannot return major appliances in the store itself; you have to begin a return in the Walmart app or on Walmart's website and have a carrier pick it up. You'll also need your receipt.

For Marketplace purchases, you can get a full refund for an unopened major appliance within 2 days of delivery. You technically have up to 30 days to return an unopened major appliance to the original marketplace seller, but you may have to pay a restocking fee of up to 20% after the 2-day time frame. If your appliance is opened but not installed, you can return it within 2 days to the original seller. After that, it's up to the seller whether they want to honor a return or exchange within 30 days.