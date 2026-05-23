Does Walmart Accept Returns On Major Appliances?
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Unfortunately, the answer to this isn't as simple as "yes, you can return major appliances to Walmart." In certain cases, you can return heavy appliances like dishwashers, fridges, and cooktops — but not always. There are a few key distinctions that separate a successful return from a rejection. It's important to check if what you're attempting to return is considered a major appliance by Walmart's definition. Check Walmart's Marketplace Major Appliances Purchase and Returns Guide to see a list of major appliances.
Note that the return information on the linked page refers to purchases made through Walmart Marketplace, not in-store or online. For purchases made in-store or on Walmart.com, Walmart's Corporate Return Policy states that unopened, undamaged major appliances in their original packaging are returnable up to 30 days after delivery. If you open the appliance, or find that it's damaged, that window shrinks to 2 days. You cannot return major appliances in the store itself; you have to begin a return in the Walmart app or on Walmart's website and have a carrier pick it up. You'll also need your receipt.
For Marketplace purchases, you can get a full refund for an unopened major appliance within 2 days of delivery. You technically have up to 30 days to return an unopened major appliance to the original marketplace seller, but you may have to pay a restocking fee of up to 20% after the 2-day time frame. If your appliance is opened but not installed, you can return it within 2 days to the original seller. After that, it's up to the seller whether they want to honor a return or exchange within 30 days.
When Walmart won't accept returns
There are a few instances in which you likely won't get a return for your appliance. Chief among them is not having a receipt — this is a hard requirement for major appliance returns. Another steadfast exception is custom made-to-order items. These are not eligible for a return or exchange. Attempting to return a major appliance outside of the 30-day window (or 2-day window if opened or installed) will almost certainly see you coming up short.
Walmart's policy also states that "the Store Manager retains final authority to accept or decline any item that is eligible for return." To have the best chance of receiving a major appliance you won't have to return, Walmart suggests making sure the appliance's specifications fit your needs. Do you have the right space, voltage requirements, and connections for your new appliance?
To go along with that, make sure you have any necessary additions, such as hoses or plugs. Furthermore, before you sign for the delivery, inspect the item for any damage or defects. Since an "opened" item refers to one that has been "received, inspected, and signed for by you," you can choose to refuse the delivery at no cost to you. It's also important to note that these requirements are specifically for major appliances. Walmart's return policies on items like power tools have different stipulations.
What you can do if you're ineligible for a refund
If your major appliance falls into the exception category (like made-to-order items) or your return window has passed, there are still a few things you can do. First off, it's worth contacting Walmart support to see if they'll honor a refund outside of the usual return window; since the final say goes to the seller or store manager, it's possible you may luck out. Following a rejection, the best thing to do is to check the device's warranty. If you're covered, you may be eligible for a refund or exchange through the manufacturer rather than Walmart.
Even devices from the most reliable home appliance brands aren't 100% guaranteed to show up in working condition. You could try repairing the appliance if it's broken (either by yourself or through a repair service), though keep in mind this may void the warranty. Reselling the appliance on Walmart Marketplace or Facebook Marketplace is an option for functional appliances that you decide you don't want to keep. Or perhaps you have a friend or family member who could use the appliance. Either way, a return rejection from Walmart doesn't mean you're entirely out of options.