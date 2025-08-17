What Is Walmart's Return Policy On Tools?
Buyers can purchase a huge variety of products from Walmart, including a range of budget-friendly tools. The retailer's best exclusive tools are sold at prices that undercut big-name brands on price, but still provide a good level of quality and capability for occasional DIYers or weekend home improvement enthusiasts. In most cases, buyers should be satisfied with their purchases, but if they're not, then they can return them to Walmart for a full refund. The retailer's tool range benefits from the same return policy as the majority of its other products, albeit with one key caveat for power tools.
Items purchased on Walmart's website or in-store can be returned for up to 90 days according to the retailer's standard return policy. The 90-day period starts whenever you make the purchase or, if you've ordered online, when you take receipt of the product. Items purchased from a Marketplace seller must be returned within 30 days. Both hand tools and power tools are covered by this standard policy, but with power tools, Walmart has an additional return stipulation. The retailer states that if a power tool contains a rechargeable battery, the tool must contain that original battery in order to qualify for a return. Some marketplace items with rechargeable batteries may not be eligible for in-store returns.
During the holidays, the return window is longer
During the holiday shopping season, Walmart gives its customers additional time to return an item. If you buy a tool from the retailer between October 1st and December 31st, it should be returnable until January 31st. If you buy from Walmart's website, you can navigate to your account's purchase history to double-check the end date for returning a particular item. Items bought from Marketplace sellers might not be eligible for the extended return period, since not all sellers participate in the promotion.
The extended holiday period returns policy makes Walmart one of the more generous retailers when it comes to returns, and sets it apart from the policies of other budget tool retailers like Harbor Freight. While the latter also has a 90-day return window, it does not have the same extended annual holiday return window. So, whether you're looking for one of Walmart's best-selling tools or digging out one of the more underrated tools in its range, you can shop knowing that you're covered by the retailer's comprehensive returns policy.