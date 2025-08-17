What Is Walmart's Return Policy On Tools?

Buyers can purchase a huge variety of products from Walmart, including a range of budget-friendly tools. The retailer's best exclusive tools are sold at prices that undercut big-name brands on price, but still provide a good level of quality and capability for occasional DIYers or weekend home improvement enthusiasts. In most cases, buyers should be satisfied with their purchases, but if they're not, then they can return them to Walmart for a full refund. The retailer's tool range benefits from the same return policy as the majority of its other products, albeit with one key caveat for power tools.

Items purchased on Walmart's website or in-store can be returned for up to 90 days according to the retailer's standard return policy. The 90-day period starts whenever you make the purchase or, if you've ordered online, when you take receipt of the product. Items purchased from a Marketplace seller must be returned within 30 days. Both hand tools and power tools are covered by this standard policy, but with power tools, Walmart has an additional return stipulation. The retailer states that if a power tool contains a rechargeable battery, the tool must contain that original battery in order to qualify for a return. Some marketplace items with rechargeable batteries may not be eligible for in-store returns.