What Is An 'Always On' USB Port & How Can You Tell If One Is Or Isn't?

An Always On USB port is quite similar to a standard USB port, except that it is able to constantly provide power even when the main device is powered off (as long as the battery has some charge left or the device is connected to a power source). For instance, you may have a laptop or PC that lets you charge your phone without turning it on; that means your computer features an Always On USB port.

Always On ports are useful for keeping your smaller devices charged (looking at you, wireless headphones), and supplying constant power to PC and desk accessories like fans, lamps, and speakers. They're not crucial enough to separate the best laptops from the rest, but they are a nice convenience boon.

But how do you know if the ports on your PC are Always On? Some sources will tell you to look at the color of the port — and while this can provide a good indication, it's far from foolproof. Many manufacturers use proprietary port colors — like Razer with green USB ports or UGREEN with purple — regardless of Always On capabilities. Thankfully, there are a few easy ways to check for certain.