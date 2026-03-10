13 Of The Best Laptops You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're replacing a broken laptop or you're simply feeling like it's time for an upgrade, trying to find the best laptop for your specific needs can be both tedious and overwhelming. Every laptop brand tends to launch yearly iterations of its most popular laptops, which is great for ensuring customers always have access to the best of the best. However, this can be bad as well because it gives customers almost too many options. You have to navigate not only different brands and ecosystems, but also current- and last-gen models at major retailers, similarly specced laptops within a single brand, and the ever-changing AI landscape.

Before you start looking for a laptop, think about how you intend to use it on a regular basis. Consider whether you only need it to access the internet, if you want to play games on it, whether a lightweight laptop with a long-lasting battery is appealing to you, and so on. Figure out what your ideal laptop would do for you first, and from there, build backwards to ensure the laptop's specs meet all your needs.

If you need some help beginning your search for the best laptop, we've got you covered. We've chosen laptops for 13 unique categories, including the best budget-friendly laptop, best gaming laptop, best Chromebook, and even best repairable laptop. One of these picks is surely going to be a good fit for you, so without further ado, let's jump into the list.