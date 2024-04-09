Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review (2024): Unassumingly Aiming For Best In Class

The quality of the panel that the Asus Zebook 14 carries is simply superb. This laptop has a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, OLED panel that is just beautiful. The extra vertical makes the 14-inch display a little more spacious than your standard Full-HD display. The Zenbook's touchscreen display has a 60Hz refresh rate and is easy to use both indoors and outside thanks to its 500 nits of brightness when in HDR mode.

Consuming content on this laptop is a pleasure. The OLED display makes more inky blacks and the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures accurate color reproduction.

Dark scenes are a joy to behold. The image of "Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with its dark tones, coupled with some fantastic coloring allows you to see just what this display is capable of. There is a lot of contrast, especially black, which is inky. In the photo above you'll see how the system's wide range of color allows the blue in the character "Yondu's" face to practically pop off the screen. The detail is also quite good, which is also apparent on the face of the raccoon character, Rocket.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

The 500 nits of brightness and punchy colors allow for light scenes to excel as well. You can see the vivid image and color representation on full display in a movie like "Up". This is easily one of the best full-HD displays I have seen on a laptop at this price. There is an optional 4K, 120Hz display that would take this display to a whole different level.