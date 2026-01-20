These Are Some Of The Most Reliable Used Laptop Brands You Can Buy
We've tested and reviewed hundreds of laptops at SlashGear over the decades. In that time we've seen innovative features, slimmer form factors, and of course, plenty of price hikes. Buying a used laptop can help you save money when it's time to replace your current one; depending on the brand you go with, it could offer features and specs that easily rival those of new products.
Some laptop brands have gained a reputation for bad customer service and poor repair options, while others stand out for creating computers that last, make it easy to fix long-term issues, or both. However, no matter how reliable a brand is, there are things you need to check for when buying a used laptop, like how powerful its internal specs are, what OS it's running, and background info from the seller on how long they've had the unit and what they mainly used it for.
For example, a 7-year-old MacBook that was barely used a couple of times a week could potentially last longer than a 2-year-old Lenovo ThinkPad that ran processor-heavy tasks every day. When you buy a used laptop, you're putting a lot of trust in the seller to let you know how they treated it and whether it currently has any issues. That said, there are a few laptop brands that are generally more reliable and long-lasting than others. We've rounded up five for you to consider.
HP
As of 2025, HP is the best major PC brand in terms of customer satisfaction, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). HP has a score of 83 from the ACSI, which means that most of its customers in the U.S. are happy with whatever model they bought from the company. Although this data doesn't directly translate to how reliable used HP laptops are, we can infer that if people are happy with their purchases, then they've given them little to no issues (or HP has been helpful in fixing whatever problems might arise).
The company also has its own guide on how to replace HP laptop batteries. This is critical, as the battery tends to be the laptop component that fails first, no matter which brand you may have. You can replace the battery on pretty much any HP laptop, though the exact process can vary from unit to unit. HP recommends the Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 and the Elitebook 845 14 G11 as those with the best battery life, so check out these two models first when shopping for a used HP laptop.
Dell
Dell is one of the most reliable laptop brands if you're on a tight budget. Even when they're new, Dell laptops boast a great balance between specs and price; by that logic, you should get even better value when buying used.
There are a variety of Dell models to choose from based on your needs, like convertible laptops that double as tablets, powerful gaming laptops, good-looking premium notebooks, budget-friendly Chromebooks, and traditional daily drivers. We're slightly partial to the M3 MacBook-rivaling, ARM-based Dell XPS 13 model with its stunning performance and equally stellar battery life.
Yet no matter which model you opt for, Dell outlines the relatively easy process of replacing one of its laptop's batteries. If you have an older model, you can often buy a replacement battery and swap it out yourself. However, the company notes that many of its modern configurations have a non-removable battery that should be replaced by a Dell-authorized technician for the best results.
Lenovo
Lenovo loves to experiment and debut innovative concept devices at major industry events, like the laptop with a rollable display it showcased at CES 2026. While Lenovo excels in delivering plenty of flashy laptop models with premium features (often at the cost of battery life) and budget-friendly gems that may only last a few years, the company also has a few tried-and-true laptops that tend to last years before calling it quits; the ThinkPad and Legion both come to mind.
If you're looking for a used gaming laptop with a good mix of top-notch specs and great features, Lenovo's Legion lineup might be worth looking into. We loved the Lenovo Legion 9i, though its price tag is certainly not for the faint of heart. Thankfully, buying a used model will help bring down its expensive retail price to a more reasonable amount.
On the hunt for more of a workhorse or a daily driver? Lenovo's ThinkPad models are a smart pick for remote workers, business professionals, or even students. We've reviewed a variety of ThinkPad laptops here at SlashGear over the years, and they generally tend to be solidly constructed, offer decent battery life, and come with a satisfyingly clacky keyboard.
Framework
Framework is a relatively new laptop brand, but the company's plans to create upgradeable and repairable tech, paired with build quality that aims to compete with leading laptops, make it a worthy contender. We reviewed the 2022 Framework Laptop 13 and loved it, awarding an 8 out of 10 overall score and praising its performance, thin and lightweight design, and most importantly, its upgradeability and reparability. In fact, it's this last bit that the Framework 13 snagged it a perfect reliability score of 10 from the iFixit team.
Framework is dedicated to its user base. The company's online guides are free, helpful, and easy to navigate, and every single component within the laptop can be accessed, replaced, and/or upgraded when necessary. The only component that's pricier to swap out is the processor because it's soldered to the motherboard, so you have to purchase an entirely new mainboard if you're looking to upgrade.
Framework is to computers as Vitamix is to blenders. Laptops made by the company are durable enough to be handed down, helping to reduce the overall amount of e-waste headed to landfills. Expandability is the name of the game: You can easily switch up your port setup, add more RAM or storage, slide in a 10-key number pad when it's time to rework your budget, or even add a discrete GPU down the line if you want to take up gaming.
Apple
Multiple SlashGear team members, and plenty of Apple fans across Reddit and other forums, have dubbed the Apple MacBook one of the most reliable laptops you can buy used. Whether you're choosing between a MacBook Pro or a MacBook Air, you'll likely end up with a laptop that'll last you years before it dies on you (if it ever does).
And yes, that includes used MacBooks as well. These Apple laptops are solidly constructed and well future-proofed, especially if you opt for one of the newer M-series models. Most people love the keyboard, speakers, and webcam on MacBooks, and Apple's M-series chips perform extremely well, delivering competitive performance alongside jaw-dropping battery life.
That said, we'd recommend avoiding base MacBook models with only 8GB of RAM. While 8 gigs of memory works well enough with Apple's older chips, it's a smarter idea to future-proof your laptop with at least 16GB. MacBooks aren't easy to self-repair or upgrade, but they last a really long time before components start failing. This longevity makes it a good idea to spend a little more upfront for better specs that'll last you longer.
Methodology
We formed this list with the combined expertise of SlashGear's product review and writing teams, which amounts to decades of experience testing a plethora of laptops. Many of our writers sing the praises of MacBook Air and Pro laptops as sturdy, reliable, long-lasting picks, and others highlight models from Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and other brands as ones that've lasted well through years of ownership.
Past SlashGear's own database of laptop reviews and writer opinions, we sourced information from industry icon iFixit via its handy Google Sheet of laptop reparability scores stretching back to 2010. Then, we checked original equipment manufacturer (OEM) documentation and guides to see if there were any brand-specific recommendations for extending laptop life, such as tips for replacing a bad battery.
If you're looking for recommendations for specific models, we also compiled a list of the best used laptops you can buy in 2025. Otherwise, you can use the brands we recommended here as a starting point in your search.