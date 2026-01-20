These Are Some Of The Most Reliable Used Laptop Brands You Can Buy

We've tested and reviewed hundreds of laptops at SlashGear over the decades. In that time we've seen innovative features, slimmer form factors, and of course, plenty of price hikes. Buying a used laptop can help you save money when it's time to replace your current one; depending on the brand you go with, it could offer features and specs that easily rival those of new products.

Some laptop brands have gained a reputation for bad customer service and poor repair options, while others stand out for creating computers that last, make it easy to fix long-term issues, or both. However, no matter how reliable a brand is, there are things you need to check for when buying a used laptop, like how powerful its internal specs are, what OS it's running, and background info from the seller on how long they've had the unit and what they mainly used it for.

For example, a 7-year-old MacBook that was barely used a couple of times a week could potentially last longer than a 2-year-old Lenovo ThinkPad that ran processor-heavy tasks every day. When you buy a used laptop, you're putting a lot of trust in the seller to let you know how they treated it and whether it currently has any issues. That said, there are a few laptop brands that are generally more reliable and long-lasting than others. We've rounded up five for you to consider.