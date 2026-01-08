CES 2026 Day 2 Round-Up: Lenovorola Extravaganza!
Finally! The Consumer Electronics Show 2026 opened yesterday, and as such, I spent my entire day crawling the show floor checking out gadgets galore. Most of my time was spent in the Las Vegas Convention Center, with a bit of time spent in other hotels and venues because CES can't stay in one building or area.
By far the most significant news from yesterday came from the Lenovo and Motorola camps, with really amazing concepts and early previews of things to come in 2026. While those companies (same owner by the way) stole the show, there were a few other companies near and dear to my heart that had some awesome upgrades to current product lines as well. So, from devices to keep your life organized to devices great for hitting the road, here are the best gadgets I saw on the first official day of CES 2026.
Lenovo rollable laptop concept
Lenovo is famous for bringing concept devices to tradeshows, and CES is no exception. This time, Lenovo has a new laptop with a rollable screen, except it's a little more interesting than the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI PC that we considered one of the best products of CES 2025. This time, you get a 12-inch laptop that expands up to a 16-inch screen. What's different is that the screen now rolls up and over the top of the laptop, and you can see the screen on the other side. It can work as a widget panel, where you can see things like your calendar or the battery life, for example. You can also see the rolling mechanism as the screen expands, which is pretty cool. The outward-facing screen is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2, so it's especially durable.
The really interesting part is that all the rollable tech is housed within the top half of the laptop, according to Lenovo. Last year, the screen rolled down under the keyboard. Since this screen tech is all contained in the top half, Lenovo could conceivably offer this expanding screen as an option on any of the laptops it currently offers. All it would take is swapping out the screen. That in itself is pretty exciting, though of course it's worth repeating that this is a concept only... for now.
Lenovo consumer laptops
In addition to its flashy rollable concept, Lenovo showed us several laptops that are coming to the consumer market. One of them is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which is a super-light, sub-kilogram laptop that can be easily disassembled for upgrades or repairs. Just four Phillips' head screws stand between you and removing your bottom panel, battery, and even the keyboard if you need to. You also get expansion bays for a new SSD, although the downside is that the RAM is soldered on.
Another cool laptop coming soon is the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11. The Gen 10 is my go-to laptop for traveling because it checks so many boxes — fingerprint reader, lightweight, great screen, and a 360-degree hinge. The Gen 11 has all of that, plus a stylus that is "garaged" under the front rim of the laptop. It's not enclosed in the body and attaches magnetically, but Lenovo assured me that the stylus will stay attached in a bag and was tested specifically for that use case.
Finally, there's the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7. This is a laptop with a motorized lid that not only opens and closes itself but can also rotate 270 degrees to follow you around a room for video calls. It can also enter an AI conversation translation mode that will turn back and forth between two people having a conversation in different languages. It's neat, but I also wonder what the price tag will be and if it'll be low enough to take a flyer on.
Motorola Razr Fold
Today was a long-anticipated day for Motorola, not least because it had been teasing a foldable reveal at CES since mid-December 2025. Motorola has been killing it with its foldable flip phones, and now the company is taking its talent to South Beach and launching a book-style foldable. The Motorola Razr Fold will be Motorola's first foray into the space. It will have a 6.6-inch external display along with an 8.1-inch internal display. It will come in Blackened Blue and Lily White colorways with a vegan leather backplate.
The camera setup will be a 50/50/50-megapixel affair with a 3x periscope telephoto lens. If you ask me, the cameras are likely to be the part where Motorola struggles. The camera setup on the Moto Razr Ultra this past summer came close to my standards for flagship cameras, though, so I'm cautiously optimistic about this launch.
Motorola software is always the highlight when using a Moto phone, so I'm desperately curious to see what Moto did here. I look forward to seeing some innovation on that front. That being said, we were only allowed to look but not touch these very early prototypes today. The phone is expected to launch this coming summer.
Asus Zenbook Duo (2026) and A16
Asus is once again bringing some sweet laptops to the show floor, and two of them really stand out. First is the 2026 Asus Zenbook Duo, which, like its predecessor, is a dual-screen laptop that sandwiches a keyboard in between the two screens, making it more portable than Lenovo's competitor. The 2025 version's upper screen was set back a bit, creating an odd shape that was hard to get used to. The new version lines those screens up well, with seemingly no gap; this breaks reality a bit because the keyboard still fits in between the screens.
Speaking of physics-defying laptops, let's talk about the Zenbook A16, which, as its name suggests, is a 16-inch laptop powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor. It has a 3K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it weighs just 1.2 kilograms (just over 2.6 pounds). It's ridiculously light for all the power that it provides and is a real contender to be my permanent traveling computer. Overall, Asus is taking some really smart swings in its PC hardware, and I'm here for it.
Skylight Calendar 2
I have been using a Skylight calendar since this past May. Actually, I've used two of them — one Calendar Max in my Kitchen and one Calendar 15 in my office. The latter is getting a new update with the Skylight Cal 2. This is still a 15-inch calendar, but it solves a few peccadillos I had with the original. It's slimmer — Skylight says by about 20% — and has a redesigned stand, which is a necessary change. The old hinge was big, heavy, and made out of metal, and just felt overengineered.
The new calendar is also brighter and three times more responsive than its predecessor. I didn't feel like the latter was necessary, but it'll be helpful. I definitely appreciate the brightness, though, as the small calendar in my office is a tad dim for my tastes. Overall, these are two great updates that Skylight needed to make, and I'm looking forward to testing the Calendar 2 in the future.