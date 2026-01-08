CES 2026 Day 2 Round-Up: Lenovorola Extravaganza!

In addition to its flashy rollable concept, Lenovo showed us several laptops that are coming to the consumer market. One of them is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which is a super-light, sub-kilogram laptop that can be easily disassembled for upgrades or repairs. Just four Phillips' head screws stand between you and removing your bottom panel, battery, and even the keyboard if you need to. You also get expansion bays for a new SSD, although the downside is that the RAM is soldered on.

Another cool laptop coming soon is the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11. The Gen 10 is my go-to laptop for traveling because it checks so many boxes — fingerprint reader, lightweight, great screen, and a 360-degree hinge. The Gen 11 has all of that, plus a stylus that is "garaged" under the front rim of the laptop. It's not enclosed in the body and attaches magnetically, but Lenovo assured me that the stylus will stay attached in a bag and was tested specifically for that use case.

Finally, there's the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7. This is a laptop with a motorized lid that not only opens and closes itself but can also rotate 270 degrees to follow you around a room for video calls. It can also enter an AI conversation translation mode that will turn back and forth between two people having a conversation in different languages. It's neat, but I also wonder what the price tag will be and if it'll be low enough to take a flyer on.