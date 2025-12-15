Motorola Teases Mysterious New Foldable Reveal For CES
One of the tech segment's biggest annual trade shows, CES 2026, is right around the corner, and it seems Motorola has some interesting hardware to showcase. The company has started sending CES press invites to the media, and one of them has sparked speculation that Motorola is finally expanding into a different smartphone category. Images of the invite shared by Android Central show a pocket-sized book that says "Every fold reveals a possibility." That's an almost-obvious teaser for a foldable smartphone and, if that wasn't apparent enough, the invite card also mentions that the company is getting "ready to unfold new perspectives" at its CES event.
A "new perspective" suggests that Motorola is eyeing a new kind of foldable phone. So far, the company has only made clamshell-style foldable phones as part of the Razr series (pictured above). Now, it appears that the company is planning a book-style foldable phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That said, we haven't come across any credible leaks or rumors about this upcoming Motorola foldable.
Regardless, it seems quite evident that Motorola has its eyes set on a new segment of foldable phones. That's backed up by a quick look at Motorola's recent trajectory, which suggests that the company is open to bold experiments as it heads into 2026. In October 2025, the company launched an iPhone Air rival called the X70 Air, which is just 5.99 mm (0.23 inches) thick and packs some impressive hardware under its slim shell.
A new Motorola foldable is quite exciting
Foldable phones usually sit at the top of the smartphone pricing hierarchy. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, for example, costs the same as the iPhone Pro 17. Motorola, however, has made foldable phones a bit more accessible. The company is currently selling foldable phones for as low as $600 in the US from its official online storefront. That's the asking price for the Motorola Razr 2025, which adopts the same dual-camera approach and expansive cover display aesthetics as the far pricier Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Motorola's entry into the book-style foldable phone segment will shake up the status quo, assuming the brand retains its focus on offering more value for less. There's also a small chance that Motorola adopts an entirely new design approach. Instead of using a square format for the unfolded device, the company could actually take a more book-like approach, as suggested by the press invite. It wouldn't be the first, of course, and we've already seen devices like that from well-known brands.
Microsoft first attempted it with the Surface Duo, which had a dual-screen hinge design rather than a flexible inner display. Unfortunately, Microsoft discontinued the Surface Duo after the second generation. On a similar note, Huawei unveiled the Pura X earlier in 2025. The Pura X resembles a small pocket notebook, similar to the invite kit shared by Motorola. It'll be interesting to see just what the Lenovo-owned brand has in the pipeline. And given the brand's history, it's either going to offer great value or introduce a fresh take on the foldable.