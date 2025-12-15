Motorola Teases Mysterious New Foldable Reveal For CES

One of the tech segment's biggest annual trade shows, CES 2026, is right around the corner, and it seems Motorola has some interesting hardware to showcase. The company has started sending CES press invites to the media, and one of them has sparked speculation that Motorola is finally expanding into a different smartphone category. Images of the invite shared by Android Central show a pocket-sized book that says "Every fold reveals a possibility." That's an almost-obvious teaser for a foldable smartphone and, if that wasn't apparent enough, the invite card also mentions that the company is getting "ready to unfold new perspectives" at its CES event.

Umm, Hello Moto. What are you hinting at exactly? *cough*Moto- Fold? The company's CES invite gives major hints for a book-style design!https://t.co/jdfbdnDAIu pic.twitter.com/EgYG5lX1hh — Android Central (@androidcentral) December 9, 2025

A "new perspective" suggests that Motorola is eyeing a new kind of foldable phone. So far, the company has only made clamshell-style foldable phones as part of the Razr series (pictured above). Now, it appears that the company is planning a book-style foldable phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That said, we haven't come across any credible leaks or rumors about this upcoming Motorola foldable.

Regardless, it seems quite evident that Motorola has its eyes set on a new segment of foldable phones. That's backed up by a quick look at Motorola's recent trajectory, which suggests that the company is open to bold experiments as it heads into 2026. In October 2025, the company launched an iPhone Air rival called the X70 Air, which is just 5.99 mm (0.23 inches) thick and packs some impressive hardware under its slim shell.