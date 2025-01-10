SlashGear's Best Of CES 2025 Awards

CES is nearly over, and as usual, a number of products caught our attention. CES is filled with technology that seems pretty great and revolutionary. The trick is to find those products that are not only game changing but also have a good chance to succeed and are accessible to people who want to test them. These products really stood out from the pack for different reasons.

AI isn't an overused concept, as much as it's an over-implemented idea. Put simply, not everything needs AI. Despite that, it was a bit of a theme at CES and as such, a couple of our winners are smart implementations of AI.

Other products could have life-changing effects down the pipeline, but enough is there now that we can easily see how that would come to fruition. Still others are just fun, sometimes in a quirky way.

Regardless of how these products ended up here, each and every one of them made us smile as we walked away from the booth. When you live each day in the technology pool, it can take a lot to get us excited, but here's what did the trick this year.