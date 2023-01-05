Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist Is A Twirling 2-In-1 With Color E-Ink

As laptops and notebooks go, 2-in-1 devices are pretty high on the list in terms of versatility. In recent years, manufacturers have stepped up the game and delivered some innovative new designs and form factors. Whether it be a second display above the keyboard, as in the ASUS ZenBook Duo, or an e-ink display on the top of the lid, like what we saw with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i, it's always refreshing to see manufacturers play with different form factors in an effort to add value and change how we interact with our devices.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the perfect opportunity for manufacturers of everything from electric vehicles to laptops and smart refrigerators to show off their new tech to garner media coverage and vie for consumer attention. Lenovo is taking full advantage of CES 2023, which runs from January 5 to January 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, to launch what should be some of the most eye-catching, interesting devices of the next year.