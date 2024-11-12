7 Things You Need To Check Before Buying A Used Laptop Or Desktop PC

When looking for a laptop or desktop, check the specifications to be sure the computer can keep up with your usual tasks. The top specs to be mindful of are the processor, RAM, storage drive, and GPU. Let's dive into the processor first since it's the brains of the computer.

There are two processor families you'll typically come across: The Intel Core (Core i3 to i9) and AMD Ryzen (Ryzen 3 to 9). What you need to look out for are the performance tiers and the generation number in the CPU name. For both Intel and AMD processors, look at the figure after Core/Ryzen and the first one or two numbers after that. For instance, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 means that it's an i7 performance tier from the 11th generation. Meanwhile, in an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D, 5 is the performance tier, and 7 is the generation. The performance tiers tell you how capable the CPU is, while the generation indicates how new it is. The higher the tier and generation, the more powerful (and expensive) the chip is.

That said, the Intel Core i3 and Ryzen 3 are the lowest performing but also the most budget-friendly, ideal for mundane everyday tasks. The Core i5 and Ryzen 5 are great for productivity work and casual gaming, while the Core i7 and Ryzen 7 are perfect for high-end gaming. The Core i9 and Ryzen 9 offer the best performance. Unless you'll be doing high-intensive tasks on the computer, you can comfortably go with an i5 or Ryzen 5. In terms of generations, the Intel Core is currently in the 14th generation, while AMD is in its 9th generation. Avoid going below the 8th gen for Intel Core and second or third gen for AMD Ryzen as they won't support Windows 11. When choosing a CPU, it's also a good idea to check its release date to properly gauge just how old it is.