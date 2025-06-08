Why You Might Want To Avoid Buying A Base Model MacBook

Apple's MacBook range of laptops might not be easy recommendations in the budget segment, but they still deliver on the price-to-performance metric consistently. Apple's shift to in-house M-series chips for its MacBooks has re-established Apple as one of the most reliable laptop vendors in the recent past.

Advertisement

MacBooks are known for their sleek, portable design, but are also known for their performance. Being as efficient as they are, you will notice no difference in performance regardless of whether you're connected to a power source. The M chips' tight integration between internal components is also why MacBooks can make do with significantly less RAM than their Windows counterparts.

Although Apple has upped the minimum amount of RAM in the base model MacBooks to 16GB, you can still pick up older generations of MacBooks that feature 8GB of RAM from third-party retailers. Workflows involving 4K video editing or dealing with virtual environments during development will demand a lot more RAM than what the base model MacBooks offer. Even Google Chrome is a notorious memory hog, making 8GB MacBooks an even harder sell. In all but the most basic use cases, like web browsing, you really should avoid picking up a base-level MacBook with just 8GB of RAM. You will also need to factor in the measly 256GB SSD that they ship with: Unless most of your work is in the cloud, you will very quickly run out of this storage.

Advertisement