How Does The MacBook Air M4 Differ From M3 And M2 Models?

The MacBook Air is one of the most iconic laptops in existence and has consistently been a top recommendation for anyone looking to get light to moderate level tasks accomplished on the go. By comparison, Windows laptops have always struggled to keep up — forcing customers to choose between portability or high-end performance. This gap only widened when Apple revealed the M1 chip in 2020, bringing performance gains and a battery that could last hours on end to the MacBook.

We've since seen a major redesign and several minor upgrades to the MacBook Air series. In addition to a spec-bumped iPad Air, Apple announced a new MacBook Air powered by the latest M4 chip. You might notice that it comes in a refreshingly new hue of blue, but beyond that, you'd be hard-pressed to find any major differences between it and its predecessor — at least at first glance.

The MacBook Air M4 continues the trend of bringing incremental upgrades. Though Apple has unlisted all previous generations of the MacBook Air on its website, you can still pick up an M3 or M2 MacBook Air through third-party retailers, often for a great deal. Apple's own Certified Refurbished store has listings for older MacBook Airs. However, knowing the differences between the new MacBook Air M4 and the older M3 and M2 models can help you make an informed purchase decision. Do the upgrades in the new MacBook Air M4 warrant the premium? Let's find out!

