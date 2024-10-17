How To Use Two (Or More) External Monitors With A MacBook Air

For many people, multi-monitor setups can be a godsend for productivity, especially for users who struggle with standard-sized laptop screens like the MacBook Air. With the extra screen real estate, you can view more things simultaneously, which can improve your workflow because it makes it possible to work on multiple things without the hassle of frequently switching between apps. For some professions, like audio engineers or video editors, this can mean being able to refer to storyboards or scripts, while working on their main editing software of choice. On the other hand, dual (or even more) external displays can be useful for your personal needs as well, because you can stream content while browsing social media or shopping online at the same time.

Previously, we discussed everything you need to know to set up dual monitors on your Mac. However, it's quite surprising that Apple doesn't always support the use of multiple displays on some of their MacBook models. Despite its premium price point, MacBooks have a lot of major limitations that we've discussed before, including limited hardware upgrades, repairability, and software compatibility. Specifically, Apple has made a lot of compromises to get the sleekness of its MacBook Air, such as the type and number of ports it has, which also affects the number of external displays it can manage. If you're eager to try the multi-screen life with your MacBook Air, here's what MacBook Air models support multiple monitors and what workarounds you can do if yours doesn't fit the bill.

