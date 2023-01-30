How To Set Up Dual Monitors On Mac

First, dual monitors allow multiple applications to be open and visible simultaneously. This feature can be handy for tasks that require you to switch between various applications, such as research and writing, programming, or graphic design. Having two monitors allows you to have a document open on one monitor while you have your research or email on the other. This method can save time and improve your workflow by constantly reducing the need to switch between applications.

Dual monitors can also be helpful for virtual presentations. With an additional monitor, you can have your presentation open on one monitor while you have your notes on the other. Keeping these two aspects separate will allow you to organize your presentation and easily refer to your speaker notes without switching between multiple applications.

You might also consider dual monitors for gaming and streaming content. With a second monitor, you can open your game or content on one monitor while your stream chat is available on the other. This built-in division can help you easily interact with your audience without switching applications while gaming.

Finally, dual monitors can also be helpful for video and photo editing. With a second monitor, you can open your video or photo on one monitor while your editing tools are on the other. This method allows you to easily make changes to your video without having to switch between multiple applications.