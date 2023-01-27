What Is A Stream Key And How Do You Use It?

The rise in popularity of live streaming has been something of a marvel, with the industry having reached around $70 billion in 2021, according to Findstack. Whether it's gaming, everyday life, music, or even educational content, there's no denying that streaming platforms like Twitch are taking over large portions of people's entertainment downtime. It makes sense, too, from both the streamer's and viewer's perspective: streamers get a creative outlet, a sense of community, and maybe a paycheck, while viewers get to watch mostly unscripted content from entertainers they can more easily relate to.

While many streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Live do give users a degree of customization when it comes to banners, overlays, and other graphics, it's often better to use a third-party tool like OBS and send that stream to your platform of choice. This is where a stream key comes in.

It's the tool you use to send your video stream to your website of choice, which makes it useful for far more than just applying funny banners, animations, and effects in a third-party application. You can also use stream keys to use platforms like Restream to maximize your reach by sending your stream to multiple platforms at once.