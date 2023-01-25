Twitch Just Made It Even Easier For You To Make Money Livestreaming

Updates to the Twitch platform will bring earning an income through streaming closer to reality for even more users, according to an announcement today from Twitch executives. According to the January 25 open letter, the platform is diversifying the earning options, making it easier to promote streams, and streamlining the advertisement process. The new tools for expanded earnings are expected to be launched throughout the first half of this year.

Notable improvements are coming to sponsorship and collaboration on Twitch. Select streamers will test features meant to support sponsorship in a way that's engaging without becoming disruptive, such as channel skins and interactive graphics for the sponsoring brand that can be incorporated into streams, chats, and elsewhere throughout the channel. The platform is also reportedly developing upon Guest Star, the systems needed for "cross-channel streaming experiences" — something that has historically required third-party sites and multiple open tabs. According to Twitch, the new-and-improved collaboration system will allow the members of each collaborating streaming community a more seamless way to interact. And lastly, streamers will be able to more easily alert their communities to upcoming projects that contain branded or sponsored content.