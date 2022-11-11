YouTube Debuts Live Q&A Feature To Make Life Easier For Creators

YouTube's live streaming feature has been around for a long time, having rolled out to a select group of users in 2011. While it took YouTube two more years to roll out the feature to all creators on the platform, the company has constantly added new features to make the live streaming experience better for creators and viewers. Some of the features that YouTube gradually added to Livestream over the years include automatic captions, the ability to replay live chats as they happened, and a feature that allowed creators to add location tags to their live stream. In 2017, Google also added the Super Chat feature that allowed creators on YouTube to monetize their live streams.

One aspect of YouTube's live stream that Google could not fix for years was its rather messy comments section. Things were especially bad for popular creators with thousands of followers who found it nearly impossible to keep track of comments in real-time. With many creators beginning to use YouTube to conduct live Q&A sessions, it was important for YouTube to ensure this feature worked as intended.

In early 2022, YouTube promised that it was working on further improvements to YouTube's live streaming experience with the addition of a dedicated Q&A feature. Almost a year later, Google, on November 10, 2022, announced that it has finally begun rolling out theQ&A feature to creators around the world.