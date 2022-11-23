26% Of People Said This Was The Coolest Feature Of The Steam Deck - SlashGear Survey

Valve didn't invent handheld gaming with the Steam Deck, but it certainly pushed the boundaries enough to make the global portable collective take notice. It's not just that you can play Steam games on a device that fits in your everyday carry — regardless of how cool that is — but it also unlocked a litany of other capabilities that many weren't sure would be possible prelaunch. Now that it's out and getting into more hands, the citizens of tinker-ville are uncovering all sorts of cool things you can do to enhance the Steam Deck experience.

In a recent SlashGear poll among 607 respondents in the U.S., we asked you what the coolest feature of the Steam Deck is, and the answers may surprise you. A majority of respondents (26% of you, to be exact) say live streaming directly from OBS is the best — beating out the ability to play classics on emulators, and eking out more battery life by limiting some of its power.