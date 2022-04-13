The Impressive Steam Deck Mod You Definitely Shouldn't Attempt Yourself

Part of the reason the Steam Deck is so appealing to gamers, aside from it being able to access the previously PC-bound Steam library from virtually anywhere, is that it's incredibly modular in its hardware and software design. By comparison, it's impossible to plug an external video card into a Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that doing so would theoretically make it competitive with current-gen consoles that are capable of outputting 4K games at 60 frames per second.

The Steam Deck still technically can't do the latter on its own, but it does have access to FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which is sort of like AMD's equivalent to NVIDIA DLSS in that it can improve video game resolutions on limited hardware. In addition to that, Xbox Cloud has become available to Steam Deck users as well, which means that any Steam Deck can theoretically stream games from the Xbox Cloud ecosystem and play with other Xbox users to boot.

Steam Deck, at its $400 MSRP, is probably not the ideal gaming system for casual users. It's also probably not the best idea to plug a video card into its M.2 port and make that your primary method of gaming. However, there's definitely an appeal to the fact that doing so is even possible, and the Steam Deck is most likely going to end up carving out its own niche of mod-oriented gamers who don't mind inventing their own ways to play.