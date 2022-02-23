Here's How To Check Which Games Work With Steam Deck

After suffering a delay that pushed its release date into 2022, we're just a couple of days out from the release of the Steam Deck. There's a lot of anticipation riding behind the release of Valve's handheld gaming PC, but one big question that remains is that of compatibility. While Valve is trying to make as many PC games as possible compatible with the Steam Deck, verifying that all of these games actually work is quite the process.

As a result, there are probably many people who pre-ordered Steam Decks without a solid idea of how many of their Steam games will run on the machine at launch. Today, Valve is letting us see which of the games in our Steam libraries have been verified to run on the Steam Deck. The company is also showing us which games will be playable, the games that haven't yet been tested, and the games that probably aren't going to run well on the Steam Deck. If you were looking for a quick and easy way to learn which of your games can run on Steam Deck, this is the tool for you.