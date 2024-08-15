Mac Not Detecting Your External Monitor? Here Are 6 Ways To Fix It

Depending on your lifestyle, you may have encountered the need to increase your screen real estate for your computer. Whether it's to improve your workflow, stream content, or play games, a larger screen (or multiple ones) opens doors for a more immersive experience in your everyday life. In fact, a lot of Mac users can benefit from having a dual monitor setup in their home or office even if they don't typically work remotely.

To connect an external monitor to your Mac, plug your display into the appropriate port on your Mac via the correct cable. Then, on your Mac, click the Apple logo in the upper-left corner of the screen, launch the System Settings, click Displays, and look for the connected display at the top of the window. In some cases, if the external monitor's name has not yet appeared, there may simply be a delay in its detection. To manage this, while still in the System Settings' Display section, press and hold the Option key on your Mac keyboard. Once the Detect Displays button appears, where the Night Shift button was previously located, click it.

If your preferred display or external monitor is still not among the options listed, there are three components to using an external monitor that may be having issues: the monitor, the connection, and the Mac itself. Here are some tips to resolve each one of them.

