New MacBook Air Wraps M4 Power In An Unexpected Color: Prices And Specs
Apple has introduced yet another new product for its "Air" line with the 2025 MacBook Air with M4, building upon the M3 iPad Air announcement yesterday. The latest offering follows the teaser published by Apple CEO Tim Cook on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, in which he promised that a new "Air" device would be revealed in coming days — though, it turns out, the company had at least three new products in the pipeline, plus a new base tier iPad sporting an A16 chip.
As anticipated, the new 2025 MacBook Air sports Apple's blistering-fast M4 chip, the same one that first arrived on the market with the iPad Pro M4 released in 2024 — a model which, we noted in our review, has far more power than you'd need thanks to the limitations of iPadOS. Fortunately, the MacBook Air doesn't share that same limitation, meaning users will enjoy the full capabilities offered by Apple's best silicon chip paired with the baseline 16 GB of RAM, support for dual 6K external displays, and a 12 MP Center Stage camera.
Both laptops remain true to their name with less than a 0.5-inch thickness — and yes, both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes are on offer, each sporting a Liquid Retina display with support for 1 billion colors and up to 500 nits brightness. Other notable features include the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a three-mic array, and Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.
New color, more memory, and a familiar price tag
As we've previously detailed, the M4 chip represents a notable improvement over Apple's M3 lineup, which was the chipset featured in the most recent version of the MacBook Air prior to the 2025 model's launch today. The new hardware sports a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, potentially resulting in a 23x performance boost when compared with the top-line Intel MacBook — though you may need to opt for the full 32 GB of RAM on offer to get the most out of it.
As expected, the new MacBook Air M4 also has extra-long battery life at up to 18 hours, and it's packing a Neural Engine to power the Apple Intelligence features rolled out in Apple's recent past. When compared with the M1 MacBook Air model, the company says AI task processing happens around 3x times faster.
The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 will be available on March 12 (preorders live now) with a starting price of $999, while the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 will start at $1,119. Whereas the M3 MacBook Air was offered in four colors — silver, Space Grey, Starlight, and Midnight — the M4 models are available in Silver, Starlight, Midnight, and a new Sky Blue color that Apple describes as metallic with dynamic gradients.