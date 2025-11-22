This Is Considered The Best Major PC Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

Purchasing a new computer is a major expense, with options ranging from a few hundred dollars for the best cheap Chromebooks, or a thousand dollars for a decent gaming PC, to five-figure systems boasting high-end processors and the most powerful graphics cards. When you're spending this kind of money, you'd likely want a device that will not give you a headache in the future. So, to help you find the right computer for you, we looked at which major PC brand offered the best experience in terms of customer satisfaction.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), HP is the number one computer brand for 2025 in this metric, with a score of 83. This means that most HP customers in the U.S. are happy with the computer they bought from the company.

This PC manufacturer offers a wide range of options, from affordable laptops for students and home users to high-end gaming desktops and powerful workstations for professionals. If you want to save money on an HP laptop, its 16-inch OMEN Gaming Laptop is one of the best Black Friday Laptop Deals of 2025, available at a deep discount. HP is also one of the top selections for America's Most Trusted computer brand for 2025, according to Lifestory Research. Although Apple beat it by three points for the top spot here, HP is still a good option if you're looking for a laptop or a pre-built PC.