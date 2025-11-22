This Is Considered The Best Major PC Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
Purchasing a new computer is a major expense, with options ranging from a few hundred dollars for the best cheap Chromebooks, or a thousand dollars for a decent gaming PC, to five-figure systems boasting high-end processors and the most powerful graphics cards. When you're spending this kind of money, you'd likely want a device that will not give you a headache in the future. So, to help you find the right computer for you, we looked at which major PC brand offered the best experience in terms of customer satisfaction.
According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), HP is the number one computer brand for 2025 in this metric, with a score of 83. This means that most HP customers in the U.S. are happy with the computer they bought from the company.
This PC manufacturer offers a wide range of options, from affordable laptops for students and home users to high-end gaming desktops and powerful workstations for professionals. If you want to save money on an HP laptop, its 16-inch OMEN Gaming Laptop is one of the best Black Friday Laptop Deals of 2025, available at a deep discount. HP is also one of the top selections for America's Most Trusted computer brand for 2025, according to Lifestory Research. Although Apple beat it by three points for the top spot here, HP is still a good option if you're looking for a laptop or a pre-built PC.
These PC brands also have satisfied customers
Aside from HP, two other computer brands consistently rank at the top in ACSI and Lifestory: Apple and Dell. Although Apple topped Lifestory's survey, it fell to second place in the ACSI study, with its score dropping from 85 to 82. Nevertheless, the company has an excellent range of laptops and desktop computers available at multiple price points. There are rumors that it plans to release cheaper MacBooks in 2026 to compete with budget-friendly Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops.
On the other hand, Dell's score rose to 82 in this year's ACSI results, tying it with Apple for second place. It also achieved third place with Lifestory. The company has a compelling lineup of laptops and desktops, and we've seen this firsthand with the Dell XPS 13 beating the Apple M3 MacBook in several respects. After these three companies, the lists between ACSI and Lifestory vary greatly. The former puts Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon, Microsoft, Asus, and Acer behind the top three, specifically in this order. The latter puts Microsoft ahead of Lenovo, while keeping Asus and Acer in similar positions. We must also note that Lifestory does not include Samsung or Amazon in its list.
Despite HP, Apple, and Dell getting top marks from various research groups, that does not mean you should automatically choose these brands when looking for a computer. Instead, you should consider the specifications of what you're looking at, compare them with what you need, and factor in your budget. That way, you don't get frustrated with a new PC because it's not powerful enough for the things you need to do.
How did we pick HP as the best major PC brand?
We chose HP as the best major PC brand based on ACSI results. This research firm uses a model developed by the University of Michigan Ross School of Business to derive scores from customer interviews. According to the group, the score "is calculated as a weighted average of three survey questions that measure different facets of satisfaction with a product or service." The survey questions from which the score is computed ask how satisfied a customer is with a product or service they are using, how well it met their expectations, and how it compares with other brands.
We also looked at results from Lifestory Research, another survey firm, to see if its results would support ACSI's findings. Although Lifestory's survey looks at the most trusted computer brands, its top results are similar to ACSI's, with the top two brands trading places.