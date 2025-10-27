These Are The Best Cheap Chromebooks, According To Consumer Reports

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is the most powerful laptop in the list, and, as such, it's also the most expensive, costing $399.99 on Asus (although it's on sale for just $299.99 at the moment). But for the price, you're getting relatively good specifications — a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of UFS storage. It also has a 14-inch 1080p monitor that can fully lie flat, allowing you to watch your content in full HD and making it easier to share what you're looking at with the people beside you.

The laptop has WiFi 6, offering a fast wireless connection, and Bluetooth 5.4, making it easier to pair with your favorite Bluetooth gadgets. It also comes with two high-speed USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, plus an HDMI port and a 3.5 audio jack, making it easier to attach wired peripherals and an external display to the laptop. And if you're concerned about privacy, this laptop has a built-in retractable webcam cover, ensuring you can physically close it when it's not in use.

You will also find this Chromebook Plus convenient to use, as it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. While this may vary depending on your use case, that's still a long battery life and should be enough to get you through a work or school day. It weighs just around 3.17 pounds, too, making it competitive with the lightest Windows laptop alternatives to the MacBook Air at much less than what you'd typically pay.