10 Bluetooth Gadgets That Are Actually Worth Buying
When we hear Bluetooth, we generally think of wireless headphones, keyboards, and probably smartwatches. While these are all handy accessories, they're pretty generic, so most people are aware of them. But what if we told you there are a bunch of Bluetooth gadgets that not many people are aware of but can be extremely useful in day-to-day life? We're talking about anything from small printers that fit in your denim pockets to adapters that make your car smarter. Sound cool? Then, you'll undoubtedly like every Bluetooth gadget mentioned on this list!
These Bluetooth gadgets are fun, useful, and generally affordable. Moreover, they can make your life much easier in certain situations. Let's say you're on a flight and have forgotten to download media on your Android smartphone or tablet, so you must rely on the airline's entertainment system. A tiny Bluetooth dongle, in this case, lets you use your AirPods or any other wireless earbuds with the entertainment system.
That's just the beginning of the functionality many of these relatively unknown gadgets bring to your pocket. Which of these 10 Bluetooth gadgets actually worth buying can help you in your daily life? Read on to find out!
Twelve South AirFly SE
If you are a frequent flyer, you may have to rely on the airline's entertainment system, especially when you run out of shows or movies to watch on your device. While most flights nowadays have decent screens with a good range of content, enjoying content tends to require wired headphones to plug into the entertainment center. Carrying around a pair of headphones is also cumbersome since it takes up precious space in luggage and tends to become annoyingly entangled. The AirFly SE Bluetooth adapter from Twelve South tackles this issue with ease.
As soon as you get on a plane, all you have to do is plug the adapter into the audio jack on the flight. The dongle has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect your wireless headphones to the entertainment system. This is an excellent hack since the AirFly SE adapter can enable Bluetooth functionality on any legacy device, like an iPod Shuffle. Plug it in, connect your earbuds via Bluetooth, and don't ever worry about using earbuds that aren't yours. It's also helpful in the gym since some equipment has 3.5 mm jacks for audio. There's also a version of the dongle that lets you connect two pairs of wireless earbuds so you and your partner can hear the audio together.
Noxgear wearable Bluetooth speaker
Since we were on the topic of earbuds, it's important to note that not everyone may be comfortable plugging these tiny speakers into their ears for a large part of the day. Listening to music at high volume levels on earbuds or headphones can be harmful. Additionally, they may start causing discomfort or ear soreness if you wear them for prolonged periods. If that's a problem you face regularly, consider switching to a tiny portable Bluetooth speaker like this Noxgear wearable speaker. As the name suggests, it's a small speaker that clips onto your attire and plays music upward so that it's directed toward your ears. It's extremely lightweight and compact, so it stays on your shirt even when performing intensive activities like running or cycling.
Despite its tiny appearance, the Noxgear Bluetooth speaker punches well above its weight in terms of sound quality and features. Of course, it's not going to spit out audio that's as good as a good pair of wireless earbuds, but it's still good enough for most music or podcast-listening sessions. Tactile controls on the front make it easier to press when working out. What impresses the most about the Noxgear is its rated battery life of up to 15 hours, which we don't see even in some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers. It's also got an onboard mic to answer calls, so it's a perfect like-for-like replacement for wireless earbuds.
BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBDIII Scan Tool
Most new cars released in the past couple of years may come with a ton of smart features as a part of the package. We're talking about things like automatic warnings in case of system failure, smart diagnoses from time to time, and intelligent alerts sent to your smartphone in case of a mishap. Advanced car safety systems help a ton when driving, but what about when it needs maintenance? That's where the BlueDriver Bluetooth OBD scanner for cars comes in clutch. It plugs into your vehicle's OBD port and has the ability to read the car's issues, errors, and general health.
This includes problems with the engine, anti-lock brakes, supplemental restraint systems, airbags, and more. It can also fetch tire pressure monitoring system information. Most importantly, all of this data syncs to your smartphone since the BlueDriver OBD scanner has Bluetooth functionality. In case the module detects any errors, the app can show you a step-by-step guide to fix it yourself instead of heading to a car mechanic. The best part is that the BlueDriver module is entirely universal and can be used with any gas vehicle from 1996 onwards. If you drive regularly and your car doesn't have these features natively, the BlueDriver OBD scanner can help keep your vehicle in good repair.
Tunai Firefly LDAC Bluetooth Receiver
Pretty much every modern car has a Bluetooth audio system installed for entertainment. Some have standalone audio setups, while others may have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay head units with large displays. While these default audio systems get the job done for most people, they're not always the best-sounding rig one can have. That's where the Tunai Firefly LDAC Bluetooth receiver steps in. It plugs into the car's USB and 3.5 mm audio port and drastically upgrades the audio in the car, thanks to support for Hi-Res audio and LDAC codec. It can handle music playback at up to 990 kbps, which is higher than aptX and aptX HD codecs. In simple terms, the Firefly DAC substantially upgrades your car's audio system.
It's not just in the car, though, as the Tunai receiver works its magic when plugged into just about any audio jack. So, once you park, bring it inside and plug it into your home's speaker system. Play any high-res audio from services like Apple Music or Tidal, and you'll instantly hear a difference in the quality. You can also connect the receiver to the Tunai Connect app if you wish to play around with the EQ settings. The accessory is affordable, works well, and doesn't need to be charged since it's powered by a USB port. It's a great way to get the most from your car's audio system.
DJI Wireless Mic 2
Lots of people around the world are creating content on social media. TikTok and Instagram Reels have become extremely popular alongside YouTube and other social media platforms. If you, too, are planning to venture into the world of content creation, it's important to note that audio quality is as important or even more important than the quality of the video itself. So, investing in an exemplary wireless mic is a wise idea.
The DJI Mic 2 stands out as an excellent choice for two main reasons. Firstly, the audio it captures is fantastic. Noise cancellation on the mic is also superb, as it cuts out ambient sounds effectively. The second reason the DJI Mic 2 is notable is that it can directly connect to some of the best action cameras you can buy, including the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 4, or Osmo Pocket 3 via Bluetooth without the receiver. If you have an action camera from DJI that you generally use to record videos, the mic can connect to it directly via Bluetooth, which is extremely handy. Notably, the mic also has built-in storage, so if you're worried about whether or not the mic has successfully connected to your device, you always have a copy of the audio stored on the device. This is a feature content creators will definitely appreciate, as losing media is the bane of every creator's existence.
Chubby Buttons 2
Here's a fun little Bluetooth gadget that may not be for everyone but is certainly helpful for a specific niche of users. The Chubby Buttons 2 media controller snaps onto your arm or wrist and connects to your phone or any other media player via Bluetooth. It then acts as a music controller hub with five massive tactile buttons on the surface that are extremely easy to press. This is because the module is meant to be worn by athletes, snowboarders, or anyone participating in activities that prevent convenient phone access. The idea is that it's challenging to reach out to your phone and meddle with the touchscreen when performing rigorous activities. So, the Chubby Buttons media controller replaces that experience with easy-to-press buttons.
It has a rugged construction to keep it safe regardless of weather conditions. Since the device has large buttons, they can be pressed even with gloves on, which is a godsend for skiing, motorcycling, biking, or even just going out during the winter. You can also use the Chubby Buttons 2 to pick up calls. It will route them directly to your headphones if you're wearing them. Some might find the price point a tad high, but there's no denying the Chubby Buttons controller provides immense value to a particular user base.
SofaBaton X1S Universal Remote
The SofaBaton X1S is one of our favorite gadgets on this list. It's a universal remote control with a hub that supports IR, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi devices. The way it works is that you set up all your household gadgets by linking them to the hub. You can then use the SofaBaton remote to control all of them without ever needing to worry about where you kept that one remote you can never seem to find when you need it. Connect your TV, audio player, AC, table fan, Apple TV, and any other device to operate them individually or create automation. For instance, one can set their TV, Apple TV, and audio player to turn on together since they all work in tandem, eliminating the clunky operation of three separate remotes.
Apart from the fact that you can control all the linked devices from a single remote, the Bluetooth functionality also allows you to control your devices from your smartphone or via voice activation. Link the SofaBaton X1S to Alexa or Google Assistant, then use voice commands to operate your television, even if it isn't equipped with smart technology, as the SofaBaton hub is doing all the heavy lifting. Notably, the algorithm used in the remote ensures any IR device is supported, so even gadgets that you upgrade to in the future will continue to work with the SofaBaton X1S.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3
The Instax Mini Link 3 smartphone printer is tiny, which makes it unobtrusive to keep around. Store it in any compartment in your backpack and forget about it. Every time you take a nice picture, pull out the printer, connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, and print the desired image in a matter of seconds. The Instax printer uses Fujifilm's instant film, which must be purchased separately. Printing on this film doesn't require ink cartridges, so the recurring costs are quite low. Apart from simply printing your images, the Instax printer also comes with a companion app that provides a host of features.
The editing suite lets you add frames, text, stickers, or emojis to your photos before printing them. You can even create collages of multiple pictures, albeit they're going to appear tiny in that print size. Finally, there's also the video print feature that prints out a specific video frame. Then, when you point your smartphone camera at the printout, you can watch the video playing on your smartphone. If you like creating physical albums or love collecting memories when traveling, the Instax Mini Link 3 is a great investment. It also makes for an excellent gift for your loved ones!
Rii mini Bluetooth keyboard with touchpad
Smart televisions have gotten smarter over the years, but one aspect that manufacturers haven't been able to figure out is how to make typing and navigating around the user interface simpler. Every time you want to search for a movie or app, you need to fiddle with the arrow keys on the remote to find the correct letters in order. If there is one error, you must search for the backspace key, which takes even more time. If you're sick of that frustrating process, consider picking up the Rii mini Bluetooth keyboard with a touchpad. As the name suggests, it's a highly portable and handy keyboard that fits into the palm. It has a QWERTY layout, so you feel at home when using it. Pair it with your television, type as much as you want using a familiar layout, and say goodbye to remote struggles!
There's also a trackpad right above the keyboard that mimics a mouse cursor. You can use it to select specific objects on the screen instead of using the remote to cycle through various options and buttons. Aside from the keyboard and trackpad, an extra nod to functionality is the addition of useful keys. You will find media controls and shortcuts that most people use regularly, so you can essentially ditch your stock remote for good.
Zttopo wireless camera shutter
Some of our favorite smartphone cameras of all time come with excellent features, but some things can't be packed into software. Many accessories can help shutterbugs get the most out of their photography, including tripods, gimbals, mobile microphones, and remote camera shutters. While most people may know about the first three gadgets, a camera shutter isn't as popular. A remote camera shutter connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and lets you click photos from a distance. Think of scenarios where you want to take a group picture. You set up the phone on a tripod, join the group, and hit the remote shutter button to trigger a capture. How convenient! The Zttopo camera shutter provides that capability, and it also happens to be the most affordable item on this list.
It's also helpful when shooting a timelapse or capturing the sky since you don't want to touch the smartphone as it may cause slight movements or jitters. Apart from phones, these remote camera shutters can also be paired with action cameras since most of them nowadays have Bluetooth functionality. A remote camera shutter comes in handy whenever you're performing an activity where your hands are occupied, or you can't reach your phone's screen. It's super-affordable and can be a great addition to your photography back. You never know when you might need it!