This Is How Cheap You Can Go If You Want A Decent Gaming PC

Modern high-end gaming PCs are capable of running demanding games smoothly, but they're not cheap — and they're only getting more expensive. As someone who played her first PC game back in the mid-1990s, I remember the days when 128MB of RAM was considered "recommended" for a brand-new title. Things are quite different today: PCs offer far greater levels of depth and immersion, and the games they run demand higher performance specs than ever before. How could anyone be expected to afford a decent gaming PC in such a competitive environment?

That's originally what I thought. Despite being a lifelong gamer, my own budget forced me to stick to older titles for years. Over time, I gained experience and learned that well-built PCs aren't actually that much pricier than consoles. Of course, higher-end stuff can cost as much as a used car, but if you're comfortable with medium graphics, you have plenty of options.

Naturally, PC gamers have their own unique opinions on what constitutes a "well-built PC," which brands make the best stuff, and how cheap you can go while maintaining solid performance. Therefore, for this experiment, I'll first define a baseline concept of "decent," and create an example PC with a budget cap of $1,000. I'll walk you through all the core components as well as where to shop. That way, you can build your own PC to similar specifications, or find less-expensive parts of similar standards. Lastly, keep in mind that many upgrades are cheaper than you think, so it may be more cost-effective to upgrade your existing PC rather than build one from scratch.