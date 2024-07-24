Computers are some of the most expensive technology found in the average person's home. Thanks to high-end components and advanced cooling systems, even a budget of $2,000 might not be able to cover the most powerful computers available from every major brand. There's always the option of building the computer yourself, but this runs the extra risk of messing up connections or damaging parts during the setup. Additionally, thanks to sale prices and special deals, there are some pre-built computers that can outperform custom desktops in terms of both price and performance.

Limiting yourself to $1,000 will still let you get a decent computer, sometimes even allowing for extras like custom motherboards and RGB lighting. The only downside is a limit to how powerful your device truly can be, but you can still gauge that power by checking out CPU and GPU model numbers. Other features like RAM can make a difference, but the actual results might vary depending on what you need most. It's important to be aware of the most powerful pre-built computers under $1,000 to keep from wasting too much money on unnecessary performance.

Be warned that many computers on this list can only reach prices under $1,000 due to limited-time sales and clearance discounts. You might not find these products at their budget prices as a result, but they might gain similar sales in the future. It might be a good idea to keep an eye on their prices and bookmark them for later.