HP Unleashes New OMEN And Victus Laptops Alongside A Slew Of Gaming Monitors

The updated Omen 16 series laptops also get a processor upgrade, letting buyers go all the way up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX or AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS processors. On the graphics side of things, it can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, while the QHD screen maximizes at 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. This one also bumps up the peak RAM and storage capacity to 32 GB of DDR5 memory and 2 TB PCIe SSD, respectively. The base configuration is priced at $1,299 and market availability begins this spring.

HP

A notch below the Omen 16 sits the refreshed Victus 16 gaming laptop. Once again, not much has changed on the design side of things, save for the silicon upgrade. This one lets you pick between a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, pairing it with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. HP offers it in a trio of colors — mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white — starting at $1,049.

HP

HP has also lifted the covers from no less than nine monitors in the Omen series across 24-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch, and 34-inch form factors. The monitors go up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution, while the top-end 34-inch model offers a panel with 1500R curvature. Pricing starts at $200 and goes up to $580, while sales begin this spring as well.