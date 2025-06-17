11 PC Upgrades That Are Surprisingly Cheap

Upgrading from an HDD to an SSD is a night and day difference. An NVMe upgrade, on paper, blows both out of the water; SSDs top out at a 500 Mbps transfer rate, whereas NVMes can hit 7,500 Mbps. Still, the difference is minimal for everyday use. Boot times may speed up by a couple of seconds, and games may also load a couple of seconds faster. The real improvement is when working with (or moving) large files, and those seconds you save will add up quickly over time. While NVMe drives are the fastest storage, their prices aren't always as high as expected.

This Addlink S70 Lite starts at $33.99 for 512GB, or $58.44 for 1TB, and the reviews give it a solid 4.7 stars. Not bad. Both the TeamGroup MP33 at $36.99 and the Patriot P300 at $36.99 are similarly priced with strong reviews. These may not be the best major SSD brands, nor do they sport top-of-the-line NVMe specs, but they show you can go NVMe without breaking the bank. Samsung's new NVMe SSD lineup is always an option if you're skeptical, and it's only about double the price.

Of course, fastest storage possible isn't always the best. While NVMes have gotten cheap, SSDs are still cheaper for the same storage capacity — and they're not that much slower. SSDs and large HDDs still make great secondary drives for personal files, media, and games. Western Digital's 4TB WD Blue runs you only $82.99, for example.