Can You Still Add More Memory To Your Laptop If It Has Soldered RAM?

One of the major drawbacks of laptops compared to desktop PCs is how hard they are to upgrade. In most cases, key components like the CPU and GPU are soldered directly to the motherboard, which means you can't replace or upgrade them down the line. Some newer thin and light models, like the Dell XPS 14, even have the RAM soldered in place. This brings up an important question: is it possible to upgrade the memory on laptops with soldered RAM?

On laptops without soldered RAM, upgrading the memory is as simple as swapping out the RAM stick in its slot. It's a quick and easy upgrade that can boost your laptop's speed. But in recent years, more and more manufacturers have started using soldered RAM, and there are a few reasons for that. For one, it takes up less space, which helps make the laptop thinner and lighter. Soldered memory also tends to be a bit faster and more reliable since it's directly connected to the motherboard with fewer parts that can fail. The trade-off, though, is that upgrading or replacing the soldered RAM is much more difficult.