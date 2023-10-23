Best RAM Choices: 5 Picks To Boost Your Gaming PC

Choosing the best RAM kit for a gaming PC might seem easy, but it's actually a lot less straightforward than it used to be just a couple of years ago. You now have to pick between DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, and those two memory types are fairly different. What's best for your PC? We're here to help you figure that out as well as suggest some of the top RAM kits available right now.

Between different RAM types, speeds, and timings, it can be tricky to pick the best parts to build a good PC. Your main choice is always going to be capacity, such as, do you need 8 GB, 16 GB, or maybe even 32 GB. Depending on your budget, it's highly recommended to go for at least 16 GB these days, but high-end PCs may benefit from 32 GB. For pure gaming purposes, you're never going to need 64 GB, so skipping that is an easy way to save some money.

When it comes to memory frequency, things get a little trickier. The frequencies between DDR4 and DDR5 vary vastly, and there are also compatibility issues to think about. Let's take a closer look at that before moving on to some of the best RAM for your PC.